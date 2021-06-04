Holby City fan petition attracts 11,500 signatures to save show in two days

Photo credit: BBC

Holby City devastated fans earlier this week when it announced that the long-running hospital drama would conclude next year.

In response, loyal viewers have launched an online campaign in an attempt to save the show – and it's already racked up over 15,000 signatures at time of writing.

Addressing the BBC, the change.org page urges the broadcaster to reconsider its decision to "scrap" the programme, which began in 1999 as a spin-off to Casualty, and argues that it's "an important representation of the work that the NHS does" in the midst of a global pandemic.

Photo credit: BBC

Related: Former Holby City star Hugh Quarshie reveals when axe news was broken to cast

Elsewhere, it champions the show's diversity and how each episode manages to highlight important issues within society and the medical profession.

"The show has raised awareness about so many issues of value to the public – whether that's mental health, bereavement, exploring faith or sexuality," it added.

Confirming that it will continue airing until March 2022, the BBC released a statement which read: "We are so very grateful to all of Holby's wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.

Photo credit: BBC

Related: Here's why Holby City's Max McGerry's friend Treve Harding looks so familiar

"This tough decision reflects the BBC's commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

"We promise that Holby will get the send-off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series."

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Holby City spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like