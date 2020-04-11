Holby City & Casualty donate ventilators to NHS to fight coronavirus

Photo credit: BBC

From Digital Spy

Casualty and Holby City have donated ventilators to hospitals in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in order to help save lives.

Executive producer Simon Harper said via social media: "We are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real life medics."

The shows previously announced that they would donate props and other PPE (personal protection equipment) to healthcare workers, following in the footsteps of similar American medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy.

Because of the coronavirus, filming on the shows has been suspended for the forseeable future. For Holby, that means that the upcoming episode on Tuesday (April 14) will be the last one airing for a while, before it goes off air until sometime later in the year.

Ahead of the episode's airing, we've got a handful of spoilers about what you can expect.

Meanwhile, Casualty isn't on tonight (Saturday, April 11) but will be back next week. We've got spoilers not just for that episode, but the rest of the month too.

Elsewhere, Dr Ethan Hardy actor George Rainsford has been keeping fans in isolation entertained with some topical (and absolutely dreadful) jokes, and admitted that he is struggling to stay away from the snacks while cooped up at home.

We'd say that we can relate, but we accepted that we have no willpower a long time ago.

Holby City will air its last episode for a while on Tuesday, April 14 and Casualty returns next Saturday, April 11.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

