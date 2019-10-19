Hokit runs for 3 TDs, Fresno State beats UNLV 56-27

The Associated Press
  • UNLV running back Charles Williams tries to avoid Fresno State defensive back Jaran Bryant during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
  • UNLV tight end Noah Bean for a long gain as Fresno State linebacker Justin Rice, left, and defensive back Juju Hughes pursue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
  • UNLV wide receiver Jacob Gasser, left, tries to haul in a pass that was eventually intercepted, next to Fresno State defensive back Juju Hughes during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
  • UNLV wide receiver Steve Jenkins tries to haul in a long pass as Fresno State defensive back Wylan Free covers during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
  • UNLV running back Charles Williams tries to get around Fresno State defensive lineman Leevel Tatum III, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
  • UNLV defensive back Evan Austrie tackles Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
  • UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon tries to tackle Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, who scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Josh Hokit had two of his three touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to help Fresno State pull away from UNLV for a 56-27 win on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) took the lead for good on Hokit's first TD run that made it 14-10 in the second quarter. Arron Mosby's interception and return to the UNLV 1 set up Hokit's second score and his third touchdown came on a 6-yard run less than two minutes later to make it 56-20. Hokit finished with 33 yards rushing on seven carries.

Ronnie Rivers added 14 carries for 51 yards and two TDs and Jalen Cropper ran two times for 91 yards, including an 82-yard carry.

Jorge Reyna passed for 229 yards and a touchdown and ran for 47 yards and a TD for Fresno State.

Kenyon Oblad was 16 of 34 for 257 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Rebels (2-5, 0-3).

