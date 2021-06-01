Hoist Capital Corp. Special Shareholders Meeting - New CPC Policy

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Hoist Capital Corp. (TSXV: HTE.P) (the "Corporation") announces that it will be holding a special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders on June 24, 2021 to obtain the benefits under TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 Capital Pool Companies, (the "New CPC Policy") implemented on January 1, 2021.

The Corporation will be tabling the following matters at the Meeting for approval by disinterested shareholders in order to obtain the benefits under the New CPC Policy: (i) removing the consequences of the Corporation failing to have completed a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of listing on the Exchange. These consequences include the delisting or suspension of the Corporation's common shares on the Exchange, or subject to the approval of the majority of the Corporation's shareholders, transferring the listing the NEX board of the Exchange and the cancellation of certain seed shares held by non-arm's length parties to the Corporation; (ii) amending the Exchange Form 2C Escrow Agreement entered into by certain holders of seed shares of the Corporation to replace the current 36 month escrow release term to an accelerated 18 month release term; and (iii) permitting the payment of finder's fees to related parties of the Corporation in conjunction with a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

About the Corporation

The Corporation is a CPC within the meaning of the New CPC Policy that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the New CPC Policy, until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC is considered highly speculative.

Forward-Looking Information

