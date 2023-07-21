Hogwarts Express steam train cancelled over safety issues

Harry Potter fans from around the world take the train from Fort William to Mallaig

Services on the "Hogwarts Express" steam train have been cancelled in the Scottish Highlands over safety issues.

Popular tourist train The Jacobite was made famous by its appearances in the Harry Potter films.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Operator West Coast Railways said services had been suspended after safety inspectors identified an issue with the hinged door train carriages.

The route runs between Fort William and Mallaig across the the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The train operates on the West Highland Line under an exemption granted by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) that allows the continued use of heritage rolling stock.

Thousands of Harry Potter fans visit the Highlands every year to travel on the historic train and witness it crossing the viaduct.

The Jacobite crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct as seen in the Harry Potter films

The train has been out of action since the weekend and West Coast Railways had hoped to resume services this week.

However, the operator said an unannounced visit by ORR inspectors found "a couple of issues of concern".

West Coast Railways said: "As of now, passenger journeys on the Jacobite, have been suspended while West Coast Railways review the concerns raised by the ORR to reach a satisfactory and swift solution to the issues raised.

"Please accept our sincere apologies for these cancellations, however this is completely beyond our control."

West Coast Railways said it was offering a full refund to passengers and it hoped to run services again "as soon as possible".