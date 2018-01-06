Hogg returns as No. 11 Texas A&M hosts LSU

No. 11 Texas A&M is feeling the sting of injuries and suspensions, as a productive and successful non-conference run has disintegrated into an 0-2 SEC start. Both losses were blowouts.

The Aggies were without injured starters Admon Gilder and Duane Wilson, along with suspended leading scorer D.J. Hogg, in Tuesday's 83-66 home loss to Florida. Texas A&M (11-3, 0-2) returns to Reed Arena to host LSU (9-4, 0-1) Saturday afternoon at College Station, Texas, with television coverage on SEC Network.

Hogg is expected to return against the Tigers after serving his three-game suspension for an undisclosed team rules violation. Gilder and Wilson are both dealing with knee injuries.

The personnel losses have taken a toll.

"It is a factor. That's no question," Aggies coach Billy Kennedy said. "You can't not have your best foot forward in the SEC and give yourself a chance to win night in and night out. The injuries you can't control.

"Obviously, losing Duane Wilson and Admon Gilder hurts us against a team (Florida) that is so good on the perimeter in their guard play. All of those things add up, and you have to put our best foot forward."

The Tigers are also coming off a loss, but the 74-71 setback to No. 14 Kentucky was encouraging. Duop Reath racked up his first double-double of the season and eighth in his career with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

"I felt like everybody, as a team, came out wanting to win the game," Reath said. "At the end of the day it didn't go that way. I am going to use this as a good learning experience and just move on."

Tremont Waters posted his third double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Epps scored 13.

The loss to the Gators snapped a seven-game home winning streak for the Aggies. Florida's field goal percentages of 51.6 (overall) and 60.7 (3-point) were both season highs for an A&M opponent.