Hogg absence no excuse for disappointing Six Nations insists Scotland legend Hastings

How Scotland could have done with an in-form Gavin Hastings

Stuart Hogg’s injury absence is no excuse for Scotland’s disappointing Six Nations Championship, according to legendary Scottish international full-back Gavin Hastings.

The 26-year-old, who will join Exeter Chiefs in the summer, scored during his side’s 33-20 victory against Italy and was magnificent throughout at BT Murrayfield in the opening round.

But Hogg, a two-time Player of the Championship in 2016 and 2017, injured his shoulder in the loss to defending champions Ireland on the second weekend and has been out of action since.

Hogg has also been ruled out for the England clash and while Hastings admits his injury was unlucky, the former full-back does not believe it is the reason for Scotland’s three consecutive defeats.

“He has been Player of the Championship the last couple of years and it seemed a fairly innocuous injury he picked up against Ireland,” said Hastings, speaking on behalf of Land Rover.

“It’s kept him out for a few weeks and it’s disappointing but we’re not the only team to have suffered injuries. Yes, we’ve suffered a huge amount of injuries but that is just the way it is.

“Gregor is not making excuses and no one else is, it’s just the way that the game goes and it’s what you just have to accept, but it’s a shame we’ve not seen more of Stuart Hogg.”

Hastings added: “I think from Scottish perspective we just need to hope that they can come down and produce a performance that is going to make the supporters proud.

“Eddie has not lost too many times in charge of England and I would expect them to be firing on all cylinders on Saturday and it is going to make it very tough for Scotland.”

Scotland were the latest side to suffer defeat at the hands of Grand Slam-chasing Wales in Edinburgh last weekend as Warren Gatland’s men made it four from four with an 18-11 victory.

The hosts gave Wales a scare in the second half as they piled on the pressure, though, and they even threatened to cause an upset after Darcy Graham’s try closed the gap to four points.

But Hastings, who made 61 appearances for Scotland and is widely considered one of the country’s greatest players, was left frustrated with their decision making at times after the restart.

“Scotland have certainly not made the right decisions at the right time during this Championship, you saw against Wales last weekend when they squandered a few kickable penalties,” he said.

“I just could not understand the rationale for doing so and that’s been a slight disappointment and frustration for me and I think Gregor said that it was decision-making on the field.

“The thought was that they might be able to score from the lineout. I watched the game and they were on top of Wales and they were pounding the line strongly.

“Wales were defensively very good though and we weren’t able to break them down, but that was the frustration from me and amongst many hundreds of Scottish supporters.”

