Hogan's Heroes Star and Auschwitz Survivor Robert Clary Dead at 96

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9235627a) Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait at his home, in Beverly Hills, Calif Robert Clary Portrait Session, Beverly Hills, USA - 26 Feb 2014

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Robert Clary, the Auschwitz survivor who starred as Corporal LeBeau on Hogan's Heroes, has died. He was 96.

The French actor died on Wednesday morning at his home in Los Angeles, his granddaughter Kim Wright told The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not provided.

Clary was best known for his role on the World War II sitcom Hogan's Heroes, which ran on CBS from September 1965 to April 1971.

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 17: Robert Clary stars as Corporal Louis LeBeau in Hogan's Heroes, a CBS television WWII prisoner of war camp situation comedy. Initial broadcast September 17, 1965. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

CBS/Getty

RELATED: Celebrities Who've Died in 2022

Clary — born Robert Max Widerman — was the last living member of the show's original cast.

When he was a teenager, Clary and his family were taken to Auschwitz where his parents were killed in a gas chamber on the day of their arrival, per THR.

"My mother said the most remarkable thing," he recalled in a 2015 interview with THR "She said, 'Behave.' She probably knew me as a brat. She said, 'Behave. Do what they tell you to do.'"

Clary was kept captive for 31 months in the Nazi concentration and death camp. He credited his love of performing with helping him to survive the experience, the outlet reported.

"Singing, entertaining and being in kind of good health at my age, that's why I survived," he shared.

Clary waited nearly four decades to speak publicly about his Holocaust experience. In the 2001 memoir, From the Holocaust to Hogan's Heroes, the actor revealed how starring in the sitcom helped him to talk about his time in the concentration camp.

"I had to explain that [Hogan's Heroes] was about prisoners of war in a stalag, not a concentration camp, and although I did not want to diminish what soldiers went through during their internments, it was like night and day from what people endured in concentration camps," he wrote, per THR.

A NEW KIND OF LOVE, front from left: Robert Clary, Paul newman, 1963

Everett

In addition to Hogan's Heroes, Clary starred on soap operas Days of Our Lives, The Bold and The Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He also appeared on the big screen in Ten Tall Men and Thief of Damascus as well as on Broadway in New Faces of 1952 and Seventh Heaven.

Clary was married to Natalie Cantor, Eddie Cantor's daughter, until her death in 1997.