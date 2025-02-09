Hofstra faces Delaware, aims to halt 4-game skid

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-14, 3-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-12, 4-6 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra aims to break its four-game slide when the Pride play Delaware.

The Pride have gone 5-4 at home. Hofstra is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are 3-7 in conference games. Delaware is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Hofstra is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Fightin' Blue Hens square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is shooting 29.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tara Cousins is averaging 11 points and 3.4 assists for the Fightin' Blue Hens. Chloe Wilson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 55.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Fightin' Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press