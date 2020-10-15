Hofseth Biocare ASA: CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT – INTENDED TRANSFER OF LISTING TO OSLO BØRS

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

(Ålesund, 15 October 2020) Hofseth Biocare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") has engaged Pareto Securities AS (the "Manager") to advise on and effect a contemplated private placement of new shares, after the close of trading on Oslo Axess today (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement is directed towards Norwegian and international investors, subject to applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions. The minimum application and allocation amount have been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Company may however, at its sole discretion, allocate amounts below EUR 100,000 to the extent exemptions from the prospectus requirement in accordance with applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations, are available.

Through the Private Placement, the Company is offering new shares (the "Offer Shares") in the Company to raise gross proceeds of up to NOK 200 million. The total size of the Private Placement, the subscription price and allocation of shares in the Private Placement will be determined by the Company's board of directors following an accelerated bookbuilding process. The bookbuilding period commences today at 16:30 CEST and will close at 08:00 CEST tomorrow, 16 October 2020. The bookbuilding may, at the discretion of the Company and the Manager, close earlier or later and may be cancelled at any time and consequently, the Company may refrain completing the Private Placement. The Company will announce the final number of Offer Shares placed and the final subscription price in the Private placement in a stock exchange announcement expected to be published before the opening of the Oslo Axess tomorrow, 16 October 2020. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to final approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

Subject to successful completion of the Private Placement, the Company also expects to apply for a transfer of listing from Oslo Axess to the main list on the Oslo Stock Exchange ("Oslo Børs") within Q4 2020. However, the Board of the Company has not yet formally resolved to apply for such transfer of listing and no assurance can be given that the board of directors of Oslo Børs will approve the Company's application for a transfer of listing or that the timing of such transfer of listing will not change.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for R&D activities, expanding production capacity, ramping up sales and marketing, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Successful completion of the Private Placement is also expected to secure 12 months of liquidity and increase the Company's shareholder base and the free float of the Company's shares, and thereby enable the Company to comply with the listing requirements for a listing on the Oslo Børs.

The completion of the Private Placement by delivery of Offer Shares is subject to: (i) all necessary corporate resolutions being validly made by the Company, including without limitation, the Company’s board of directors resolving to approve the Private Placement and issue the Offer Shares pursuant to an authorisation given by the Company’s annual general meeting held on 25 May 2020.

Certain existing shareholders and new investors have collectively indicated that they will subscribe for NOK 145 million.

The Offer Shares allocated in the Private Placement are expected to be settled through a delivery versus payment transaction by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company, that are already admitted to trading on Oslo Axess, pursuant to a share lending agreement between the Company, the Manager, Hofseth International AS, Hofseth AS and Seafood Farmers of Norway AS. The Offer Shares will be tradable from allocation. The Manager will settle the share loan with a corresponding number of new shares in the Company to be issued by the Board of Directors pursuant to its authorization to increase the share capital.

