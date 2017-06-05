Hoffman sharp over 7 innings as Rockies beat Padres 3-1

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story (27) is greeted by first base coach Tony Diaz (37) after hitting a two-RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Jeff Hoffman cruised through seven innings, Trevor Story had a pair of RBIs and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Sunday.

Hoffman (3-0) struck out nine after being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill in for Tyler Anderson, sidelined by a left knee injury. The rookie right-hander allowed a run and San Diego's only three hits as Colorado took three of four in the series.

The top four hitters in the Padres lineup went 0 for 12 against Hoffman and 0 for 15 overall. Hoffman has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and is complemented by an effective curveball. He proved it in his ninth career start. He dropped his ERA this season to 2.61 in four appearances (three starts) and has 26 strikeouts and just two walks over 20 2/3 innings.

Hoffman was among the key pieces the Rockies received when they traded away Troy Tulowitzki to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015.

Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 21st save in 21 chances, extending his franchise record for consecutive conversions to start a season. Jake McGee worked the eighth inning.

Hunter Renfroe crushed his 11th homer in the fifth, a 419-foot shot which reached the upper-level facade of the Western Metal Supply building in left field. That pulled the Padres to within 3-1.

Jarred Cosart (0-2) failed in his attempt to win for the first time since Sept. 17, 2015, when pitching for the Miami Marlins. Cosart lasted four innings and surrendered six hits and three runs. He walked three, with five strikeouts.

The Rockies got all their runs in the fourth. Story won an eight-pitch battle with Cosart, driving a full-count single that scored Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra. Tony Wolters brought in the third run by singling in Ian Desmond, who was aboard on a walk.

Story has hit in six of his past seven games and went 5 for13 with three RBIs in the series.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Anderson was placed on the disabled list, retroactive to Thursday.

Padres: OF Alex Dickerson's minor league rehabilitation debut was delayed as he had additional issues with his back.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Sentzatela (7-2, 3.49) will face the visiting Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. Sentzatela, a rookie, is 5-1 in six home starts.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-0, 2.70) pitches against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball