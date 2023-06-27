Hoffenheim welcome back midfielder Florian Grillitsch from Ajax

Hoffenheim have announced the return of midfielder Florian Grillitsch from Ajax on a free transfer.

The Austrian player has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2026, marking his second spell with the German Bundesliga side.

Grillitsch, who left Hoffenheim last summer to join Ajax, had a relatively quiet stint in the Netherlands, featuring in only 18 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his joy at rejoining the Bundesliga club, Grillitsch stated on the club website: "I am really very happy to be back at TSG Hoffenheim. In recent weeks, I have had the opportunity to consider various options for my sporting future. However, I have consciously and wholeheartedly decided to return to TSG. The strong bond with many people in the club remained intact, and I am well aware of what TSG stands for and the level of commitment required for success here.

"The past few months have undoubtedly contributed to my development, and I am eager to make an immediate impact from day one."

Director of Football at Hoffenheim, Alexander Rosen, explained the rationale behind Grillitsch's reacquisition: "Grillo is an exceptional footballer whose exceptional ball control, technical prowess, and remarkable game understanding have made a real difference for us in the past, and he will continue to do so in the future.

"With his experience, we expect him not only to play a dominant role on the pitch but also to be a leader within the team and the dressing room. After a challenging year for him, this is not only our hope but also our expectation, as he possesses all the qualities needed."

During his previous stint at Hoffenheim, Grillitsch made 151 appearances for the club, contributing eight goals and 11 assists. The versatile midfielder is seen as a strong candidate to fill the void left by Sebastian Rudy and Thomas Delaney, who will be departing the club.

In another summer signing, Hoffenheim have secured the services of Julian Justvan from Paderborn for €1.5 million, adding further attacking options to their squad.

Grillitsch's return has bolstered Hoffenheim's midfield and provided a significant boost to their leadership qualities, as they aim for a successful campaign in the upcoming Bundesliga season.

Grill is back!



Florian #Grillitsch will return to Hoffenheim on a free transfer from Ajax Amsterdam. The Austrian played for TSG between 2017 and 2022 and has signed a contract until 30th June 2026. pic.twitter.com/DV5caNt2dm — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) June 27, 2023

The article Hoffenheim welcome back midfielder Florian Grillitsch from Ajax appeared first on Planetsport.com.