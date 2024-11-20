Hoeness explains why he rejected interest from Man United and Chelsea

After leading VfB Stuttgart from the brink of relegation to a sensational second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season, Sebastian Hoeness could have left the club, with reports suggesting that both Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in him.

However, Hoeness quickly made the decision to stay at Stuttgart and has now explained why.

"I heard there was interest from a number of clubs. It wasn't really surprising after the season we had. But I had decided to stay in Stuttgart a few months earlier. That's why there were no talks from my side. It was clear to me that I wanted to develop and build something at VfB this season," Hoeness told Sport Bild, making it clear that he doesn't regret the decision.

In recent weeks, Hoeness has been touted as a possible successor for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen should the Spaniard decide to move on in the summer.

When asked about the speculation, the 42-year-old was coy.

"I only want to talk about VfB and not about other teams. At the moment, I'm only concerned with how we can make this season as good as possible and how we can develop as a team. I can't do anything else, I don't want to get involved in the speculation," he said.