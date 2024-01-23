'Hodgson will know Palace have to get a result'

Expert view banner

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

When the final whistle blew on Saturday at the end of Palace's 5-0 defeat to Arsenal, Roy Hodgson was pictured on the touchline taking it all in.

The supporters unveiled a banner about 'wasted potential' and 'weak decisions' amid frustration about how the club is being run, plus a lack of spending in the transfer market.

Following the match, Hodgson was asked about the banner by BBC Sport and said: "It's aimed at probably everyone in the club it seemed. All I can say is that I think they are totally entitled in their opinion in that respect. I do understand their frustration and even anger and disappointment that things haven't gone better.

"We can make our excuses which we have been doing because certain things have worked against us in this period of time.

"But the bottom line is that if we are going to go forward and avoid relegation and do well we need those fans with us and hopefully we can do our best to keep them on board and we can only do that by winning football matches and doing better than we did today."

The period of time that the manager could be referring to is the last 16 games. The Eagles have just two wins in all competitions in that time and have crashed out of the FA Cup after losing to Everton in a third round replay.

There have been calls to replace Hodgson but it does not seem like a change is coming immediately.

Palace have been linked with Steve Cooper for some time but it does seem like the Sheffield United fixture may be crucial for Hodgson's future if he makes it to that match.

That would be very similar to the situation he found himself in when his future seemed to lie on a positive result before the 3-1 win over Brentford in December.

Hodgson pushed back when asked about his future then and was victorious in that match, the last game that Palace have won in the Premier League in this poor run.

The former England manager has been in football long enough to know that results are what matters, and ahead of the match against the bottom-of-the-table Blades, he will know Palace have to get a result if things are to continue.