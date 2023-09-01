Hodgson on Holding, Henderson and the squad

On signings and the team: "We are working on the basis that you can't have too many good quality players in one squad. Our squad, compared to others, is not that massive."

On the reasons behind Henderson's signing: "We signed him because he is very good. We were able to persuade him to come here and now there is a situation where, like several other teams, we are looking at two goalkeepers, either of whom can play in the first-team and both of whom will be accepting of the fact that they do both want to play and they'll have to accept the competition that provides."