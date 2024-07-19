Hodge hundred rallies Windies and defies England

Second Rothesay Test (day two of five), Trent Bridge

England 416: Pope 121, Duckett 71, Stokes 69; A Joseph 3-98

West Indies 351-5: Hodge 120, Athanaze 82; Bashir 2-100

West Indies trail by 65 runs

Scorecard

Kavem Hodge’s maiden century rallied West Indies and defied England on a compelling second day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Hodge, a 31-year-old playing only his fourth Test, should have been caught on 16 by Joe Root, but instead went on to make 120 to breathe life into the tourists and the series.

From 84-3 in response to England’s 416, Hodge added 175 for the fourth wicket with the similarly impressive Alick Athanaze, who contributed 82.

Hodge reached his century by driving Ben Stokes for four and celebrated by leaping into the arms of batting partner Jason Holder.

He was eventually lbw to Chris Woakes, leaving Holder and Joshua da Silva to take West Indies to 351-5, 65 behind.

In sapping heat, England worked hard in their first day in the field since the retirement of bowler James Anderson.

Mark Wood enthralled the crowd with some lightning-fast bowling, but had to leave the field in the evening session with what England hope is nothing more serious than cramp.

West Indies battle in England’s new world

With Trent Bridge sparkling in some long-awaited sunshine, this was a heartening day of Test cricket, as West Indies displayed the sort of spirit and skill that saw them triumph over Australia in Brisbane in January.

Even England fans who revelled in their team steamrolling the visitors in little more than two days in the first Test at Lord’s will agree that this was a more enjoyable spectacle and a greater showing of health for the five-day game.

Hodge was magnificent. Yes, everything about the conditions were ideal for batting, yet some of his team-mates had already wasted their chance through some awful strokes. Supported by Athanaze, he has put West Indies into a position from which they have a chance of levelling the series.

England, without Anderson and Stuart Broad in a home Test for the first time in 12 years, did little wrong and are probably learning more than at Lord’s. Wood was scintillating, at one stage bowling in excess of 97mph, only to later pull up in his 15th over.

However, England’s cessation of control is down to some old frailties. Their 416 in the first innings was a good total, though their wastefulness prevented it from being impregnable. If Root had held his straightforward chance at first slip, perhaps England would have been batting again before the end of the day.

Stokes’ side may well go on to win this match, but they are in a battle. The contest is all the richer for it.

Hero Hodge

Hodge is a personality, one who went viral on the tour of Australia for talking through the stump microphone. Here he showed that his character also includes determination, bravery and pizzazz to score a fabulous hundred.

Starting their reply at the beginning of the day, West Indies were improved on Lord’s but repeated mistakes. Mikyle Louis and Kirk McKenzie were softened up by pace then hacked at Shoaib Bashir, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite got into a tangle at a Gus Atkinson bouncer on 48.

Hodge joined Athanaze and began carefully, taking only eight from his first 43 deliveries. If his edge to Root off Wood was taken, West Indies would have been 140-4.

England peppered both men. Whereas Hodge was willing to pull and hook, Athanaze, an attractive driver, ducked into a Wood bouncer on 48. The left-hander completed his maiden Test half-century and could have had a hundred of his own, only to drive Stokes to gully.

Hodge remained and his punch past mid-off to go to three figures was followed by elated celebrations. The image of him embracing Holder will live long in the memory.

When he was finally trapped on the crease by Woakes, Hodge watched as a review failed to save him and threw his bat in the air in frustration. He left to a rapturous ovation.

Rapid Wood thrills Trent Bridge

England make no secret of their desire for pace and, in Wood, have one of their fastest ever and perhaps the quickest in the world right now.

His first over averaged 94.4mph, the fastest recorded by an England bowler in home Tests. Wood bettered that in his next, averaging 94.5. The crowd gasped each time Wood’s speeds were displayed on the big screen and he did not dip below 90mph until his fifth over.

Bashir was asked to bowl a long spell, taking his first home wickets in the process. Atkinson, like Wood, was used in short bursts.

For a while, Woakes, anointed by Stokes as the new attack leader, was down on pace and ineffective. Yet, with the ball changed three times, England finally got the fourth to move and Woakes came into the game.

After the luckless Wood repeatedly passed the edge, it was Woakes who got the crucial wicket of Hodge in an excellent spell late in the day.

England delayed taking the second new ball until the final over the day, which Holder and Da Silva came through to end on 23 and 32 respectively.

'We have a Test match' - what they said

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood: "It was a very hard-fought day. The West Indies put a decent partnership together, it was hard toil at times.

"We threw everything at the West Indies today, but sometimes they have the answers."

West Indies' Kavem Hodge to BBC Test Match Special: "It's been an amazing day. You always want to contribute, it was really good for the guys coming off Lord's, coming back as a batting unit it's always sweeter from behind.

"We're in a good position, I think we want to keep grinding on, take it as deep as possible."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special: "We all left Lord's dejected, there was no real competition between the two sides, we felt that the Windies with their inexperience couldn't cope with this England attack, but what we found today is that they had much better mindsets.

"We have a Test match."