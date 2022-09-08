Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Photos of Daughters' Lemonade Stand: 'Chasing the Last Days of Summer'

Georgia Slater
·2 min read
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb kids

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb's daughters are saying goodbye to summer in a sweet way.

Over the weekend, the Today anchor, 58, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, hosting a lemonade stand.

In the first shot, Kotb helps out her girls who set up a small table with lemonade and ice on the sidewalk near their home. A second photo shows Haley and Hope running the stand themselves as customers wait for their drinks.

Kotb also included a couple of cute videos of her daughters participating in a footrace on the beach.

"Lemonade stands.. chasing the last days of summer.. nice way to say goodbye . Until next year ☀️☀️🕶," she captioned the post.

Kotb recently opened up about life with her two daughters for PEOPLE's Family Issue.

For the journalist, building her life around her children has brought a greater joy than she could have imagined.

"Family to me is everything— and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," said Kotb, who first became a mother through adoption in 2017 at age 52 after a breast cancer battle and a subsequent divorce left her assuming motherhood wasn't in the cards.

Hoda Kotb Rollout
Hoda Kotb Rollout

Jake Chessum

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister," she explained. "I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope."

Though Kotb revealed last year that her plans to adopt a third child had been delayed by the pandemic, she said she is still open to expanding her family.

"It's definitely in the universe for me," she shared. "I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space. Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart's breaking. I'm like, I know if we could invite them into our home just what it would mean. Not just for the child, but for us."

