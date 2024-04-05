Hoda Kotb Shared a Rare Family Update and ‘Today’ Fans Are Overjoyed

Fans may know Hoda Kotb for her long-standing career hosting the Today show, but she's giving folks a rare look into what her life is like when not on camera.

In a video uploaded on the news anchor's Instagram on March 27, Hoda gave a glimpse into mom life as she filmed her younger daughter Hope Catherine (she shares Hope and older daughter Haley Joy with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman) riding a scooter around the neighborhood. As Hope wore a hot pink coat and a helmet adorned to look like a unicorn, Hoda showcased her daughter's love of music via her acapella rendition of Katy Perry's hit song "Firework." What's more, Hoda couldn't help but share the pride she has for the youngest member of her family.

"This makes me so happy," she affectionately captioned the snippet. "Little Hopey ❤️ @katyperry."

Given how Hoda doesn't often share private moments with her kids on social media, her Today co-workers couldn't get over how adorable Hope was on video.

"Sweet rainbow girl 🌈," Savannah Guthrie wrote in the comments. "This just made my week 💗💗💗💗," Sheinelle Jones added.

Fans were equally obsessed with Hope's adorable singing. "Talk about singing your heart out!!! Thank you for sharing this free concert … loved it!!!!" one person penned. "Sing it loud and proud, Hope! 💛💛💛," another exclaimed. "Oh my goodness. Too cute and such a great voice! ✨," a different follower replied.

If that wasn't enough family content, Hoda gave fans another look at her daughters' bond with a sweet post uploaded on Instagram on April 1. As Haley and Hope posed for their mother in T-shirts bearing the Today With Hoda & Jenna logo, Hoda shared how much she loved having the girls' support in this manner.

"Represent!" she sweetly wrote.

Needless to say, these family updates make us so happy!

