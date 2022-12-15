Hoda Kotb Reveals She Hasn't Mailed Her Family Holiday Cards Yet: 'It's a New Year's Card'

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Those expecting a Christmas card from Hoda Kotb may have to wait a little longer.

"It's a New Year's card," joked the Today show co-anchor, 58, who has yet to send her cards.

She and Jenna Bush Hager, 41, revealed their 2022 holiday cards during the morning show on Wednesday.

Hager said she sent her holiday card before Thanksgiving.

"You sent out your Christmas card already? I don't think I received it," Kotb said, adding that "things that come before Thanksgiving are not Christmas cards."

In Kotb's Christmas card, she can be seen posing with her two daughters — Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3 — in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The group is bundled up in winter jackets with the glittering tree in the background.

Kotb said she enjoyed the day with her daughters when the photo was taken.

"We just had so much fun," Kotb said. "It was a fun day. We had hot cocoa. We saw the tree. We ran around my office."

The family also enjoyed a meal of grilled-cheese sandwiches and snacks, Kotb said, adding: "It was really fun."

Kotb co-parents her daughters with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, with whom she split from in January after eight years together.

She and Schiffman welcomed Haley via adoption in February 2017 before adopting Hope in April 2019.

Earlier this week, the Today show cast and crew gathered outside of Al Roker's home to sing him Christmas carols. Roker has been away from the show after he was hospitalized with blood clots.

"I just want to thank you all," Roker said after their first song wrapped. "It's been a long, hard slog and I've missed you all very much. Seeing all these faces, just means the world to me. And you are all family. ... I just thank you all so much. I really appreciate it."