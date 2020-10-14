Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Least Favorite Today Interview Subject: Frank Sinatra Jr.!

Hoda Kotb has revealed her least favorite interview ever.

The Today star appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday and got quizzed by former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford during the “Plead the Fifth” segment.

“Who do you think was my least favorite guest of all time?” asked Gifford, 67. “And I bet it was yours too.”

Kotb, 56, immediately knew the correct answer. “I know exactly who that is. It's Frank Sinatra Jr.,” she said, referring to an interview they did with the late son of Frank Sinatra and Nancy Barbato. “It was the worst guest we've ever had, bar none. He came for a book, he had a book he was promoting, and he didn't want to talk about it, so he didn't say anything.”

She didn’t fare as well on the last two questions, pleading the fifth when Gifford asked “What’s the most you’ve ever been annoyed at me before we went on the air?” For the final question, Kotb was just barely able to name three of Gifford’s songs.

Kotb and Gifford hosted the fourth hour of the Today show together for 11 years before Gifford chose to step down from the show in April 2019.

While saying goodbye to the show and her colleagues, Gifford gave a special shout-out to Kotb, speaking lovingly about the bond they formed from working together.

"God brought Hoda into my life for all kinds of different reasons," she said on-air at the time. "I was supposed to learn from her. She was supposed to learn from me. We were supposed to share life together."

"I never dreamed that I could get another best type of friend at my age — with already so many people taking up the pie," she added. "And I realized that the heart is not a pie that can be divvied up into just so many slices. The heart expands. It just gets bigger and makes more room for people in it. She just fills such a huge part of my heart now. And always will."

Kotb shared her own sentiments on the pair's friendship and on-air partnership.

"[Kathie Lee Gifford] totally jumped into my life in a way that I had never experienced before," she said at the time. "She stepped into it, and I was transfixed by her when we met. I don't know if you've ever had that chemistry where you connect with someone like that. I had it, and it was a feeling I'd never had before — that kind of intensity."