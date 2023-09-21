Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Why She 'Couldn't Pay My Bills' for 'Many, Many Years' at Start of Career

The journalist revealed she "never asked" for a raise out of fear of being "difficult" despite "making a fraction" of her male co-anchors

Hoda Kotb is recalling a time where she had to advocate for a raise.

While discussing how Vanna White was able to secure an extended Wheel of Fortune contract, the 59-year-old daytime broadcaster opened up about experiencing pay disparity early in her career on Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"I think it's one of the hardest things for women to do,” she admitted of asking for a raise. “I know for years I was definitely making a fraction of what my male co-anchors were making. I actually never asked because I didn't want to be difficult."

Referring to her time at NBC as a correspondent for Dateline from 1998 to 2007, Kotb claimed she might have been “the lowest paid correspondent,” adding that the pay inequality was “pretty clear at the time.”

"I remember thinking to myself, 'I can't pay my bills here,'” she continued. “I couldn't pay all my bills at the same time. So I was like, 'I'll pay this one, and then pay that one.'"

Her co-host Jenna Bush Hager noted the importance of teaching their daughters “to both be humble [and] to work hard” and to "not be afraid to ask for what they deserve."

"Both things can be true. You can have grace and humility and still ask for what you deserve," Kotb agreed. "Both of those things can happen at the same time."

On Tuesday, Wheel of Fortune confirmed that White, 66, reached a deal with the show to extend her contract for two additional years, meaning she will continue on the syndicated game show through the 2025–26 season. As a result, White will work alongside Ryan Seacrest when he takes over hosting duties from Pat Sajak next fall.

Wheel of Fortune kicked off its 41st season last week, with Sajak's daughter Maggie returning as the game show's Social Media Correspondent.

A source with knowledge of White's negotiations previously told PEOPLE that the mom of two — who became a co-host of the game show in 1982 — was seeking pay parity with the longtime host after earning approximately $3 million a year for the 18 past years without any pay increases.

“This is such great news,” Seacrest, 48, reacted to the report in a preview of an upcoming "Sunday Sitdown" segment. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I have been very excited to work with her, but now that it's official I can say, 'Congratulations Vanna! I can't wait.'”



