Hoda Kotb Is Open to Changing Her Hair After Decades of Shoulder-Length Cut: 'Life Can’t Always Be the Same'

The 'Today' show host immediately shut down the idea of getting bangs, though

Paul Hawthorne/Getty; Andy Kropa/Getty Hoda Kotb in 2005 and 2010

Hoda Kotb knows what she likes in the style and beauty department — but she might be open to change.

Keywords: might be.

While discussing Trisha Yearwood's new hairstyle, complete with bangs, on the Tuesday episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kotb noted that her hairstyle truly hasn't changed. Like, ever.

"I love how a haircut can kind of transform everything," cohost Jenna Bush Hager shared with the audience before turning to Kotb. "It made us want to walk through your shoes for a little bit."

NBC Hoda Kotb on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Dec. 19

Related: Hoda Kotb Is as 'Vibrant' as Ever Ahead of Her 60th Birthday Next Year: 'I Feel Like I'm Evolving'

The two took a closer look at how Kotb parts her hair — always on the same side — before Kotb asked the room, "Why don't I ever change my hair?"

Her cohost asked her if she'd be open to the change and Kotb candidly admitted that she truly didn't know. While Bush Hager insisted that Kotb has had some different styles over the years, the mom of two disagreed.

"Here's the thing: I actually tried to [do a different part] with [moving] the part from this side to this side one year," she said. "I think it was because people were saying at home that when I was talking, you can't see me because of hair in the front like that. So they said, 'Can you switch it?' So I tried to switch the part, and then I was off balance."

Related: Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Her Love for Wearing Men's Ties: 'They Were Very Popular from the Limited Too!'

Bennett Raglin/WireImage; Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Hoda Kotb in 2008 and 2023

Kotb swept her hair to the other side to demonstrate, showing the audience that a part on the other side truly throws her off balance, and, as she further said, makes her feel like she can't even "walk straight."

But then Kotb pushed her hair back off her face to demonstrate yet another style, telling the audience that she is willing to at least sweep it away from her face, but even that sometimes goes awry if she tries to change up where she parts her hair.

Story continues

Even though she's tried it before, Kotb hasn't closed the door on trying something new again. She told Bush Hager that maybe 2024 is the year for giving a new hairstyle another go, even after decades of the same style.

Related: Hoda Kotb Admits She Re-Wears Clothes on Today: 'I Have 7 Things I Love and They're Going to Get a Workout'

NBC Hoda Kotb on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Dec. 19

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think we should try something new because you know what? Life can't always be the same," Kotb told her cohost.

"Would you do a bang?" Bush Hager asked her.

Kotb shut that idea down immediately. She may be open to a new hairstyle but bangs are absolutely not on the table. Bush Hager wasn't deterred, though. She told her cohost — as well as their studio audience and everyone at home — that she'll think of "something" for them to try out.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.