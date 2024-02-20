Hoda Kotb invites Kelly Rowland back to “Today”: 'She can share my dressing room!'

The singer was supposed to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager, but stepped down after a dressing room debacle.

Kelly Rowland is welcome back on Today anytime after that dressing room debacle.

Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have nothing but love for the singer and actress after she stepped down as cohost during the Feb. 15 show at the last minute due to an issue with her dressing room. (Fellow singer Rita Ora stepped in for Rowland, hosting with Kotb while Hager was away.)

"Did I miss anything?" Hager asked Kotb on Tuesday's show.

"I just want to say this," Kotb said, addressing the reports of Rowland's exit. "I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again."

Hager said, "She's welcome anytime."



Hoda says she has ‘great love’ for Kelly Rowland: ‘She can share my dressing room!’ pic.twitter.com/ax5ZEtv8aP — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 20, 2024

Appearing to address the reports that Rowland opted to leave because she and her team were unhappy about the dressing room they were provided, Kotb added, "She can share my dressing room! We'll be in it together!"

Hager added of the former Destiny's Child member, who has been a frequent guest on the show, "Remember the first time she was a guest and we both said, 'Can she please host with us?' We adore her."

Rowland was on the show to promote her upcoming legal thriller Mea Culpa, written and directed by Tyler Perry. According to reports, Rowland inquired about using a green room upstairs, but it was occupied by guest Jennifer Lopez, on hand to promote her new album This Is Me… Now and companion film.



Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images (2) Hoda Kotb; Kelly Rowland

Ora filled in at the last minute, writing on Instagram after the ordeal, "Well, this happened! We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to cohost the show... Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! 💗💗💗 Love to everyone that tuned in, maybe we should do more??!!!"

Story continues

On Tuesday's show, Kotb also thanked Ora for pivoting. "We just want to give a shoutout to Rita Ora, who kind of came in at the last second and really did a phenomenal job," she said. "So we have great women on this show. Two great women right there."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.