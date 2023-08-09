Hoda Kotb Is 'Grateful' as Daughters Hope and Haley Treat Her to Breakfast in Bed on 59th Birthday

The 'Today' co-host's girls surprised her with pancakes and birthday candles as she celebrated the special day with family

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb is surrounded by love on her special day.

The Today co-anchor celebrates her 59th birthday on Wednesday, sharing video of how she started the day on Instagram.

In the video, the journalists' daughters — Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6 — help bring in a breakfast tray that has a plate full of small pancakes topped with whipped cream, with a birthday candle sticking out the middle. Hope holds on to Mom's arm as Haley flutters around the room as they sing to Kotb and she blows out the candle.

"Lots love. Eternally grateful! ❤️❤️❤️," Kotb captioned the post, which also includes photos from the family's time on the beach during their trip.

On an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna last month, Kotb told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 41, that she recently took her two daughters to their first concert.

"Have you guys ever gone to a Kidz Bop concert?" Kotb asked the mom of three.

"First of all, A) you know all the songs because they're all covers. B) It's as clean as a whistle; happy, everybody's happy, there's no curse words, everybody's singing. And look at the people who turned out to this Kidz Bop concert!" Kotb said as the screen displayed a video of the concert.

"There's 4 kids between the ages of like, 10 and 13 or whatever...We had so much fun," Kotb raved.

"So that was the kids' first concert?" Bush Hager asked. "They've come and watched a concert here, but this was their first one in a real audience," explained Kotb.

"Were they a little scared by how loud it was?" Bush Hager asked.

"They loved it. They were loving it. They didn't want to leave at the end. You know we didn't stay until the end..." Kotb shared.

In March, Kotb explained how Hope's recent health struggles have impacted their family. The daytime host spoke with Bush Hager about comforting Haley as Hope received attention around her recovery following a stay in the ICU.

"We fall short," Kotb said. "I was even thinking this too. You know, Hope hasn't been feeling great, and all the attention's on Hope and Haley wonders too. Like, 'I'm here, see me. I need something, too. Carry me. Do what you're doing for Hope.'"

"It's weird, but I feel like I got most of my resilience in life because of that. You didn't expect to always be seen and heard," said Kotb.

