Hoda Kotb Enjoys Easter Egg Hunt with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'That Was a Stash'

The 'Today' show co-host captured her daughters as they hunted for Easter eggs on Sunday

John Nacion/Getty Images; Hoda Kotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb celebrates Easter with daughters Hope and Haley.

Hoda Kotb had a fun-filled Easter with her little girls.

The Today show co-anchor, 59, shared an adorable video on Instagram of herself enjoying egg-hunting with daughters Hope, 4, and Haley, 7.

"Happy easter xoxo 🐰 🐣," she captioned the video, which saw Haley and Hope searching their home for hidden eggs.

In the clip, Haley found a treasure trove of eggs beneath a couch, and, at Kotb's encouragement, split the loot with her sister, giving her two eggs to open.

Hope then shared with her mother and sister what was inside the two eggs she opened. "Good find there, guys. That was a stash!" Kotb told her daughters before showing the rest of their Easter baskets, which were on a table nearby.



Hoda Kotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb's daughters Hope and Haley's Easter baskets.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Making Space, Kotb shared insights into how she's been preparing her two daughters for a significant move.

"My kids and I are gearing up to relocate to a new area for a different school, and it got me thinking about my own experiences growing up and how frequently we moved," Kotb said while speaking to her guest, Arthur Brooks.

Hoda Kotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb's daughters Hope and Haley during their Easter egg hunt.

"I remember when my parents relocated us to Nigeria when I was in fourth grade — it was a shock," she continued. "The language was unfamiliar, everyone seemed different, and it was a challenging adjustment. And then again in sixth grade."

"It’s interesting because now, as an adult, the stories I share are about how I persevered or coped. Yet, as I prepare my children, I feel this instinct to shield them from experiences they might actually benefit from," added Kotb.

Hoda Kotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb with Hope and Haley

In November, the mom of two dropped a piece of advice she received that helped quell her older daughter's meltdowns.

"I am learning so much about raising my kids," Kotb said. "I’m learning because what I realized is, there are resources available if we need to help raise our child. I think sometimes we think, ‘My child’s this way…’ — ‘cause sometimes at our house, Haley will have a meltdown about something and I didn’t know how to deal with it."

"And someone was helping me, they said, ‘This is what you should do.’ In case anyone has a child with meltdowns, what do you do? So If your child says, ‘I’m scared, I’m scared! Something’s under the bed!’ Don’t go, ‘Look honey, there’s nothing, why are you scared, there’s nothing to be scared of,' " she continued.

Hoda Kotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb's daughters Hope and Haley during their Easter egg hunt.

"Or, ‘My friends don’t like me!’ ‘They like you!’ — Don’t do that! The very first thing you should do, they say, grownups and kids, is validate your child’s feelings. ‘That must be scary.’ And then all of a sudden, the shoulders drop and then you can have a conversation," Kotb added.

"And then he said something to me that was a game-changer for me. ‘Cause sometimes the meltdown’s happening and it’s bedtime, so you want to go, ‘But honey, you gotta got to bed.’ But honey, you gotta go to sleep.’ He said, ‘Take the word but out of your sentence and put in the word and.’ So in other words, ‘Honey, I see what you’re saying. And honey, your body needs to rest. AND honey, your body needs to rest!’ " she concluded.

