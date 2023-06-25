Hocus Pocus star would return for third movie

Disney+

Hocus Pocus star Omri Katz has stated that he would definitely be up for making a return for the recently announced third film.

Disney boss Sean Bailey announced at the start of this month that Hocus Pocus 3 has been officially greenlit, leading to plenty of speculation about who will be coming back and who won't.

Katz starred in the original film as Max Dennison, but wasn't invited back for the sequel, just like Thora Birch's Dani, or Vinessa Shaw's Allison.

It's not known what direction the third film will take, but Katz is absolutely up for it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "Yes, I would return if Disney approached me. It would be an honour to return, hopefully with some of my fellow castmates, and make a fun addition to the franchise!"

Katz previously shared his opinions on last year's second entry, admitting that it took a little while before it clicked with him.

"I remember we were at a convention the weekend it came out," he said. "As I was going to sleep, I was like, 'I'll watch it'. I think I got about 30 minutes in, and I found some joy in the beginning with the origin part, and then something about it, I just wasn't feeling it.



"Anyway, I fell asleep, and when I got back to LA, I watched the rest of it, and then I started to actually enjoy it, and I saw the fun in it. I think it would've been more fun if we were involved, but it was still very enjoyable."

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are both available to stream now on Disney+.

