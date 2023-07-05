Hocus Pocus LEGO set might solve a mystery from the first movie

A new Hocus Pocus theory has emerged three decades after the popular film first aired that may shock diehard fans of the movie.

Released in 1993, Hocus Pocus has grown a cult following, amplified by the 2022 sequel Hocus Pocus 2 and now a new LEGO set has teased that movie bullies Jay and Ice might not have survived their Halloween encounter.

Although the Sanderson Sisters Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) were the main villains, two bullies also plagued the life of younger hero Max Dennison played by Omri Katz.

Salem bullies Jay (Tobias Jelinek) and Ernie aka Ice (Larry Bagby) can be seen early in the film tormenting Max as the new kid at school, with his brand-new trainers being stolen.

The duo get what is coming to them when the Sanderson Sisters capture them and place them in small cages suspended from the ceiling.

Max manages to take back his trainers in the film while the two are held captive, but as the movie progresses, the bullies are never seen again.

According to ScreenRant, the new LEGO set has answered that very question, and fans of the movie might not like the answer.



LEGO has released a new Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage set, with the spooky movie memorabilia hitting shelves yesterday (July 4).

The set contains two cages that dangle from the roof of the cottage.

Yes, that's right, it's the same two cages seen in the moving holding Jay and Ice.

These cages, however, are not empty. They, in fact, contain two skeletons.

You guessed it, the two skeletons are believed to be that of Jay and Ice. It appears they never escaped from their captors and were presumably left to hang once the Sanderson Sisters were vanquished.

So there you have it. The next time you watch the film, take a moment to spot if there are any signs that the duo escaped.

The 2,316-piece set also contains replicas of the iconic spellbook, the Black Flame Candle, and Binx the cat and costs £199.99.

Hocus Pocus 2 is available to stream now on Disney+.

