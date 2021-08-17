You Can Get ‘Hocus Pocus’ Crocs That Are Complete With An Ombré Glitter Design



Whether or not you’re a fan of Crocs doesn’t matter now, because as long as you like Hocus Pocus, you’ll like the latest in footwear. Just in time for Halloween and all things pumpkin spice, Disney is selling Crocs that were inspired by the beloved holiday film.

The glittery clogs have an ombré design that goes from black to purple to orange to gold. If you ask us, it looks like the Sanderson Sisters’ hair colors. You’ll notice the words “Hocus Pocus” appear where the strap meets the shoe. The clogs come with three molded vinyl charms on each clog, and you’ll recognize Winifred, Sarah, and Mary on one with the words “Gather Round Sisters.” There are also moon and cauldron charms so you can whip up a spellbinding potion.

In true Crocs fashion, the Hocus Pocus Clogs for Adults by Crocs feature ventilation holes on top, slip-resistant soles, and 360-degree comfort. All of that wrapped up into one shoe and they’re lightweight? It sounds like just the kind of thing we’d want to wear while walking miles and miles going trick-or-treating.

“You’ll look bewitching in these sparkling Crocs inspired by Disney’s Hocus Pocus. An allover ombre glitter design is accented with vinyl shoe charms including one featuring the colorful hair of the spellbinding Sanderson sisters,” the description says.

The Hocus Pocus Crocs are available on pre-order from shopDisney for $54.99. They come in six sizes: Men’s 4/women’s 6, men’s 5/women’s 7, men’s 6/women’s 8, men’s 7/women’s 9, men’s 8/women’s 10, and men’s 9/women’s 11. Don’t be surprised if fellow witches snag these early so they’re prepared for Halloween. What we’re trying to say is if you’re thinking about getting these clogs, delaying the add-to-cart process could mean missing out on them altogether.

