This 'Hocus Pocus' Cookie Dough Will Put A Spell On Your Sweet Tooth

Pillsbury recently brought back two ready-to-bake cookie doughs in autumn flavors. For a limited time only, you can grab both pumpkin and salted caramel apple cookie dough in your grocer's freezer. Sure, fall flavors are great and all, but if I'm being honest, the only reason I truly look forward to the change of the season is Halloween.

Halloween means trick-or-treating (aka an excuse to eat a lot of candy!!) and non-stop viewings of one of the best movies ever made: Hocus Pocus. Like you, I also can't wait for the sequel to drop on Disney+. But until that fateful day arrives, Nestle Toll House has blessed us with another new way to enjoy movie night: Hocus Pocus cookies! I repeat, Hocus Pocus cookies!! This is not a drill!!!

As spotted by Instagram sleuth @tamisclock, you can now find ready-to-bake Hocus Pocus cookie dough in your grocer's freezer in 14-oz. packages. Inside is oatmeal peanut butter cookie dough with chocolate morsels and candy-coated gems. The gems come in three colors—orange, purple, and yellow—in an apparent nod to the immortal Sanderson sisters: Winifred, Sarah, and Mary.

The only downside—if it's possible to have a downside when Hocus Pocus and cookies are mentioned in the same sentence—is that the label warns against eating the cookie dough raw. But each package comes with enough dough to make 20 cookies, and each cookie has only 90 calories. So not only is there enough dough to last you through repeat viewings but also you don't have to feel guilty by the time you finish the whole package.

Well, what are you waiting for? Grab your Hocus Pocus mug and cast a spell on your oven. Oh, what a magical world we live in!

