The Hocus Pocus Cast Reunited to Put a Spell on You Ahead of Election Day: "Make Them Vote!"

Oh, look - another glorious day to vote! Just a few days shy of Halloween, the Sanderson sisters are looking beyond the spooky holiday in favor of focusing on the upcoming presidential election. In partnership with the nonpartisan campaign I Am a Voter, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker had a virtual reunion that would leave Billy baffled at how tech savvy the sisters have become since their vacuum-flying days. During the reunion - shared on I Am a Voter's Instagram account on Oct. 26 - Midler and her onscreen sisters discussed the importance of creating a voting plan ahead of Election Day, and the conversation stirred up some witchy behavior.

"There's nothing more important than your right to vote. People fought and died for your right to vote," Midler said during the video before pointing out, "Over 100 million people who were eligible to vote last time did not vote." Parker followed the disappointing statistic by adding that less than one third of eligible youth voters cast their ballots during the last election. In order to increase voter turnout this year, the trio encourages you to check your registration status, do your research about how to vote in your state, and make your voice heard on Nov. 3.

Towards the end of the video, the Sanderson sisters summoned their magical powers and synced up to cast a spell on anyone watching, with the hopes of convincing them to cast their votes. "We hope everyone will fall under the spell and VOTE!" said I Am a Voter's Sahar Sanjar in a press release. "Our mission at I Am a Voter is to create compelling and positive content to reframe the conversation around civic participation. We are inspired by [Midler, Najimy, and Parker's] activism and using their powerful voices for good!" Watch the spellbinding video here.