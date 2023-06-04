Hocus Pocus 3 is officially happening at Disney

Disney

A third Hocus Pocus film is officially happening, with Disney boss Sean Bailey confirming a sequel has been greenlit.

Bailey, who has been in charge of the company’s live-action remakes since 2010, revealed to The New York Times that the film was in production, saying: “Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is happening.”

The original 1993 film followed a trio of witches - played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy - as they are resurrected on Halloween night. A sequel, which featured the original cast members, was released on Disney+ last year.

The trio, who play Winnie, Sarah and Mary respectively, spoke about the possibility of a third film last year, with Middler saying: “I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club , but we never got that.

“After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favourite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing.

“If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary , and our relationship. It's good for women,” she added. “We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem.”

Parker, who will soon appear in the second season of And Just Like That…, revealed that Najimy had the idea of an animated project, adding: “That would be cool and a smart idea. It's fun, funny and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]. Of course I'd be happy to have a conversation.

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are streaming on Disney+.

