‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Teaser Introduces the Pair of Teen Witches Who Resurrect the Sanderson Sisters (Video)

The Sanderson sisters are back – again. In the first footage of “Hocus Pocus 2,” they’re looking to take the stage.

Once again, Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have magically returned on Halloween thanks to a Salem resident lighting the Black Flame Candle. This time, a young girl named Becca (played by Whitney Peak) is the culprit. Becca is coming up on her 16th birthday, which, according to Sam Richardson’s magic store owner Gilbert, is the milestone at which new witches receive their powers. So while the young Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) faked being a witch back in the original “Hocus Pocus,” it appears that our hero could be the real thing this round. She’s certainly at least interested in toying with witchcraft.

You can watch the full teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” in the video above.

We don’t see much of the Sanderson sisters themselves just yet, but that doesn’t mean we don’t see them at all. As Midler’s Winifred gleefully shouts out upon their resurrection, “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

Also Read:

First Image from ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Brings the Sanderson Sisters Back Together

It appears they’re once again hunting down the children that rose them from the dead, which brings them to a crowded Halloween carnival where they mostly get through undetected – they’re sporting the most popular costume in Salem, after all.

According to Disney’s official synopsis, “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Alongside original stars Midler, Jessica Parker, Najimy, and Doug Jones – and franchise newcomers Richardson and Peak – are Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froyan Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), and Tony Hale (“Veep”).

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”) and produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” the “X-Men” franchise), David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) and Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”) serving as executive producers.

“Hocus Pocus 2” will be streaming on Disney+ on September 30.