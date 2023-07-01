Hocus Pocus 2 star Sam Richardson teases return for next sequel

Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

Hocus Pocus 2 star Sam Richardson has addressed whether his character will return for the next sequel.

Disney recently confirmed that a third movie in the franchise was in development after the success of Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022.

The Disney+ release marked the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus, which first premiered in 1993.

The sequel sees the resurrection of the Sanderson sisters 29 years on from their night of terror across the town of Salem.

While Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returned as the iconic siblings, Hocus Pocus 2 also introduced a new cast of modern characters.

Among them was surprise villain Gilbert, portrayed by Veep star Richardson, who when recently asked if he will be in Hocus Pocus 3, said, "I certainly hope so."

While speaking to TheWrap at the red carpet premiere of The Afterparty season 2 on Wednesday (June 28), Richardson added: "I had such a great time playing Gilbert in Hocus Pocus 2. I'd go and play on that set any day of the week. You just tell me, I'll be there."

During an interview with The New Yorker last year, Richardson opened up about the "surreal" experience of getting to work with the trio of female actresses.



He said: "I can say that I did get to shoot a lot of scenes with the ladies and, as a fan of all three of them, who grew up watching that movie, it was a really surreal and really fun and exciting process to get to watch them be those characters up close, and then also get to interact with them was really fun and really cool.

"I was outside of myself the whole time," he added. "Just, like, 'Wow, I'm watching Hocus Pocus from the inside'."

Hocus Pocus 2 is available to stream now on Disney+.

