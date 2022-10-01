Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return

Joey Nolfi
·2 min read

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.

Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster.

A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical opus confirmed actor Sam Richardson's character — who set the sequel's plot in motion by tricking a group of teens into lighting a Black Flame Candle he crafted from scratch — made a duplicate of the mystical wax column that holds the power to resurrect the Sanderson Sisters.

Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2

Disney+ 'Hocus Pocus 2' post-credits scene features another Black Flame Candle.

When the film's credits stop rolling, the camera cuts to the interior of Gilbert's Olde Salem Magic Shoppe, the former home of the Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) that he later converted into a tourist trap for witch-obsessed Salem citizens. We see his trusty cat, Cobweb, approach a shelf in the store, upon which he climbs and perches next to a box labeled "B.F. CANDLE #2."

Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2

Disney+ The Sanderson Sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2.'

The development in the Anne Fletcher-directed sequel leaves the door open for the trio's resurrection, after Winifred's quest to perform the ominous Magicæ Maxima spell claimed the lives of her sisters in exchange for making her the most powerful witch in the world. At Winifred's request, the film's newly minted coven (Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham) performed a follow-up spell that sent Winnie to her grave and reunited her with her sisters in the afterlife — which, as we see in another credits sequence, sees them happily residing in hell while singing a witch-ified interpolation of Elton John's "The Bitch Is Back."

"I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing," Midler previously told EW of potentially returning for a third Hocus Pocus film. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Parker added that Najimy "had a good idea that the third one should be animated" if Disney were to continue the Sanderson mythology. "Of course I'd be happy to have a conversation [for a third film]," she continued. "It just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!"

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

