Hocus Pocus 2 honors Garry and Penny Marshall in meta Easter Egg scene

Joey Nolfi
·2 min read

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.

You're not alone if you shrieked like Mary Sanderson watching the DuPont Stainmaster commercial on a 1993 TV set when Garry and Penny Marshall appeared on screen in Hocus Pocus 2.

Anne Fletcher's long-awaited sequel to Kenny Ortega's spooky season staple resurrects the witchy Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) for another Halloween "night of frolic" in Salem, but it also features a nod to the late filmmaker-actors who made a brief cameo in the first film — and it's sweeter than the chocolate-covered finger of a man named Clark.

Around the 60-minute mark in the film, the freshly revived Sanderson Sisters fly through the city in search of Salem's mayor, Jefry Traske (Tony Hale), in order to obtain his blood for a spell that would make Winifred (Midler) the most powerful witch on earth.

Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2

Disney+ Gary and Penny Marshall make a brief appearance in 'Hocus Pocus 2.'

The film shows the witches soaring by the windows of Salem residents, and as Winnie zooms past a couple's window, we see that the pair is watching Garry and Penny's scene from the first Hocus Pocus. Yes, the one that sees the witches mistaking a dysfunctional couple for their satanic "Master" and his "Little Woman" wife (the Marshalls were siblings in real life).

It's a brief shot, but it suggests something greater about the Hocus Pocus 2 universe: Sanderson Sisters lore is seemingly so prominent that the storied, 29-year-old events from Halloween night led to an in-world biopic about the witches.

Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus

Disney Penny Marshall and Gary Marshall return for a 'Hocus Pocus 2' Easter Egg scene.

"The most important thing was trying to figure out a story that everybody was excited about and that was familiar enough in tone to make sense, nod to the past, and pay tribute to a [the first film's] whimsy, ridiculousness, evilness, and wickedness," Parker previously told EW of nailing the film's balance between pushing the story forward and balancing nostalgia fans craved. "The script was the hardest part."

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+. Check out EW's interview with the returning cast, and read our full breakdown of all the original Hocus Pocus references in the new sequel.

