The 'Hocus Pocus 2' Costume Designer Shares How to Get the Looks for Halloween — the Lazy Way

Samantha Sutton
·6 min read

Salvador Perez Jr. created iconic ensembles for this hit Disney sequel. Now, he&#39;s sharing his process with InStyle, along with tips for cosplaying this Oct. 31.

<p>Matt Kennedy/Disney</p>

Matt Kennedy/Disney

When costume designer Salvador Perez Jr. learned he'd been hired to work on Hocus Pocus 2, he understandably went through a "rollercoaster of emotions."

“First, it was like, 'Oh my God, I would love to design this!'" he tells InStyle over Zoom. "Then, when they hired me I was like, 'Oh my God, I got the job!' And then I was like, 'Oh my God, I got the job.'"

The pressure was on to create looks that were just as magical as those from the original film. However, the pro — who has created looks for Never Have I Ever, Pitch Perfect, and The Mindy Project, among others — knew just where to begin. Before making any movies, Perez Jr. spoke with Mary Vogt, the woman who created the iconic costumes for the first Hocus Pocus.

:That Iconic Party Dress from &#39;Do Revenge&#39; Was Partially Made from Two $1.50 Belts

“We talked about her design process and where her thoughts came from, and she sort of gave me her blessing," Perez Jr. says, noting that Vogt was ready for someone else to bring fresh ideas to the table. "Once I had that from Mary, I just sort of went into it."

<p>Matt Kennedy/Disney</p>

Matt Kennedy/Disney

Of course, when dressing the Sanderson Sisters, it was more about tweaking the details, rather than fully revamping their outfits.

"The studio edict was like, 'Look, the costumes are iconic, you can't change the essence of them, but modernize them. Give them a refreshing,'" Perez tells us. "We couldn't change the color, because the colors are so iconic, and then when we tried to change the silhouettes, it didn't feel authentic to me."

:Hannah Waddingham Knows She Has Big Witch Energy

Instead, he focused on the symbols that were featured in the original designs.

“The pattern was sort of printed on the velvet for Winnie, and I thought, ‘Well, in the 1650s, they would've had it embroidered. So, how about let's embroider the pattern?’ And the symbols were sort of made-up symbols that didn't have any real meaning to them, and I thought, ‘Well, they should all have a Wiccan symbolism about the three moons, the three goddesses, a coven.’ I made up a sort of Wiccan symbolism that I put on Winnie's coat, which I actually also put on The Witch Mother's costume, as if like these are the Wiccan symbols on all witches.”

<p>Courtesy</p> EXCLUSIVE: A photo of the illustration for Sarah&amp;#39;s costume.

Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: A photo of the illustration for Sarah's costume.

There were also a few modern updates given to the dress worn by Sarah, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Her sleeves got a refresh because the mesh sleeves were very '90s. Which made sense — if I was designing something in the 1990s, I would've totally done that. But what would be something that could have been in the 1650s? Even with Mary — the little rings on her corset were just these little filigree florals and I wanted them to have more of a Wiccan symbolism. So in a Wiccan language, sigils, we did fire, water, earth, and air — the four elements of witch alchemy. So I just wanted the costumes to have a bit of a backstory.”

:So, There&#39;s Actually a Reason Why Witches Wear Pointed Hats and Fly On Brooms

Perez says that historical accuracy is one of the main differences when designing for a film like this, versus all the modern-day projects he works on. He even considered which colors would be available during the Sanderson Sisters' youth.

"You could've gotten purple, but you probably would've used berries," he explains. "I was like, ‘The colors had to have been brought from nature, so they weren't very vibrant.'"

<p>Matt Kennedy/Disney</p>

Matt Kennedy/Disney

One costume Perez did get to truly play around with was The Witch Mother.

"We wanted her to sort of be this gossamer, elegant beauty. The note from the director was like, ‘She's not creepy and scary, she's gorgeous. She's beautiful, glamorous.’ So, we had a little fun with that," he says. The result ended up being a callback to the first Hocus Pocus, although Perez swears it was a happy accident. "It was supposed to be inspired by the red-winged raven, and it's funny because everybody equates the costume to little Dani. That was not intentional. That was literally a cosmic design choice after we put all the elements together."

<p>Matt Kennedy/Disney</p>

Matt Kennedy/Disney

On the flip side, Perez did aim to channel the Sanderson Sisters when dressing the three teens from the movie, Becca, Izzy, and Cassie. However, since there were scenes where everyone would be seen together together, he had to do it in a way that wouldn't be too obvious.

"We tried to do a very, very subtle version of their color combinations," says Perez. "Then, I took it a step further when I was doing that final outfit for Cassie, because it was supposed to be pajamas. We found that tie-dye shirt. I'm like, ‘Oh my God, it's so Max — ooh, let's play with that.’ And then I thought, ‘Well, she needs a layer because [the scene] is going to be stunted and it's going to be cold.’ So, we found that cardigan, and I'm like, ‘It's literally an Allison and Max combo to make Cassie.’ That was fun."

:Lilia Buckingham Is Redefining What It Means to Make It in Hollywood

<p>Matt Kennedy/Disney</p>

Matt Kennedy/Disney

That's essentially the same approach you can take if you're hoping to channel the movie for Halloween. Perez tells us that while elaborate costumes are nice, you can also just use whatever you have lying around in your house — including a Swiffer WetJet, which is the perfect addition to any Hocus Pocus 2 look.

“In doing the research, we saw all the cosplayers do versions of [the costumes], and yes, there are those that do try to be very authentic. But then there are those who are just inspired by," he explains. "What do you have at home that's in the colors? Do you have a plaid shirt that you can wrap around your waist for Mary? Do you have a pink cardigan for Sarah? Do you have a green jacket? Just use the colors. And the ultimate accessory is a Swiffer WetJet. You probably already have it at home — it's Sarah's modern flying apparatus, and it also coordinates with the costume so beautifully. But I just love using what you have at home.”

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    CALGARY — Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. In a statement Friday, Speed Skating Canada said its board of directors decided "that it was in the best interest of Speed Skating Canada that Susan Auch no longer serve the organization as CEO." "We want to thank Susan for her many contributions to SSC and wish her the best in her future endeavours," the

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.