‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who?

Thirty years in the making, a magical movie sequel experience has been brought together with the help of returning witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Sara (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) as well as resident zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones). “Hocus Pocus 2” would not be what it is without its reprised roles, but it also would not be the spooky spectacle without its newcomers as well.

“Ted Lasso” alumni Hannah Waddingham and Sam Richardson add fright factor to the sequel, as do younger stars Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo. Launching a month before Halloween on Disney+, “Hocus Pocous 2” provides the perfect eerie escape to get into gear for the holiday season.

Fans of the original 1993 film or newcomers to the fandom can use the below cast and character guide for “Hocus Pocus 2” to match their favorite famous faces as well as those they recognize, but forget where they’ve seen them before.