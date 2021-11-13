The 'Hocus Pocus' 2 Cast Has Been Announced and Fans Are Going to Completely Lose It



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Start making those salt circles, folks: Much to Thackery Binx's dismay, the Sanderson Sisters will soon return to Salem — and this time, we won't have to wait for a virgin to light the Blake Flame Candle.

Earlier this year, we learned the glorious news that Hocus Pocus 2 will be flying to Disney+ just in time for next All Hallow’s Eve. Given that the original 1993 cult classic film is widely considered one of the best Halloween movies of all time, choosing to make a sequel was undoubtedly an easy call for Disney to make. The big question is though, what will happen this time around when Winifred Sanderson puts a spell on everyone? We might not know just yet, but we do have answers to some of your other burning questions about Hocus Pocus 2 ...

When is the Hocus Pocus 2 release date on Disney+?

As announced this year on Halloween, Hocus Pocus 2 will hit Disney+ in the fall of 2022. If we had to guess,"fall 2022" likely means before or on Halloween next year. Per Disney, production on the upcoming sequel recently started in Rhode Island.

Who is in the Hocus Pocus 2 cast?

Disney shared that the following actors have been confirmed for the Hocus Pocus 2 cast:

Whitney Peak

Lilia Buckingham

Belissa Escobedo

Doug Jones (who played Billy Butcherson in Hocus Pocus)

Tony Hale

Sam Richardson

Hannah Waddingham

Juju Brener

Froy Gutierrez

Taylor Henderson

Nina Kitchen

As for each cast member's role, we don't have a ton of info just yet (except, of course, that Doug will once again play Billy). That said, we do know that Whitney, Lilia and Belissa are expected to play Becca, Cassie and Izzy. The three are described as "women in the present day who incite the wrath of the Sanderson Sisters." We have chills already!



The most amazing news of all? Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have all signed deals to reappear as the Sanderson Sisters in the sequel. How they'll be able to come back and reign terror in Salem once again after turning into dust is still a big mystery — but either way, we are pumped to see them once again.

Story continues

Is there a Hocus Pocus 2 trailer out?

Not quite, but we do have the next best thing, a.k.a. this haunting clip of the famous Black Flame Candle with Sarah Sanderson's famous "Come Little Children" song playing in the background. Again, chills!

What will Hocus Pocus 2 be about?

A Disney press release revealed some spooktacular details about the sequel. As it reads:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.

We seriously can't wait!

How can I watch or stream Hocus Pocus 2?

When the film is released, Hocus Pocus 2 will only be available to stream on Disney+. The streaming service is available on its own or part of the Disney Bundle which gives customers access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. The cost to sign up for Disney+ is $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The Disney Bundle is available to purchase on Hulu (with ads) for $13.99 per month or on Hulu (no ads) for $19.99 per month. You can check out a full list of Disney+ supported devices.

You Might Also Like