Hockey world reacts to Erik Karlsson's long-awaited trade from Senators to Sharks

Sporting News
The reaction on Twitter to the Erik Karlsson trade ran the gamut from happy (Sharks) to angry or sad (Senators).

It took some time, but the long-rumored Erik Karlsson trade finally happened Thursday, the day the Senators opened training camp.

Rumors began to swirl that the trade would be imminent when the captain hadn't been seen by noon ET at the facility. Karlsson did show up around 12:15 p.m. and media was informed he would speak around 1 p.m. That never materialized, and less than two hours later the two-time Norris Trophy winner was shipped to San Jose.

Just days after owner Eugene Melnyk said the team was going to rebuild with rookies and second-year players, they acquired a bunch of picks and four players under the age of 25.

The hockey community took to Twitter to react — and celebrate the end of the NHL's most exhausting storyline:

