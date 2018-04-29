Hockey Twitter reacts to NHL Draft Lottery results

(Screengrab via Sportsnet)
After the first round of Saturday’s NHL Draft Lottery, it was Ottawa and Arizona rounding out the top five, followed by Detroit, Vancouver, Chicago, New York (Rangers) and Edmonton at No. 10.

This left fans of the Canadiens, Sabres and Hurricanes — who moved up from the 11th spot — waiting until the second intermission of the Vegas-San Jose game to see if their club will have the fortune of landing the first overall pick.

It’s been 30 years since any of these teams picked first.


When all was said and done, it was the Sabres who saw the odds fall in their favour and will get to draft a generational blueliner in Rasmus Dahlin, with the Hurricanes and Habs choosing second and third, respectively.

As one would expect in this beautiful, technological world we live in, Hockey Twitter — especially in Buffalo, Edmonton, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa — was buzzing after the results.










The Oilers attempt to #MakeItFive fell short but, let’s be real — with four first overall picks since 2010, Edmonton was the last team that deserved to draft Dahlin. 








The Canucks have been the NHL’s lowliest squad since 2015, but haven’t selected any higher than 5th.









The Canadiens moved up one spot to No. 3, and won’t get that young stud blue-liner that they really don’t deserve. Lot’s of forward talent to choose from, though. 









For many Senators fans, including their GM, some hope remains despite dropping out of the Top 3. For others, however, the fix was in. 








Oh, and there was this — I respect the optimism, but damn.


