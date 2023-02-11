Hockey tournament honouring young N.W.T. man underway in Fort McPherson

A memorial hockey game in honour of Trapper Blake is taking place in Fort McPherson this weekend. Blake's nephew, Talan dropped the puck (with some help) at the first match-up on Friday evening. (Submitted by Jessica Francis - image credit)

A hockey tournament to honour and remember a young man who died in 2018 is underway this weekend in Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

Trapper Blake died in a car crash at the age of 22, according to his sister, Jessica Francis. The first hockey tournament in his name was held one year later, driven by young people who wanted to remember their friend and family member.

"From a very young age, Trapper was really passionate about hockey," recalls Francis.

Francis said her brother was a big role model in the community, partly because of his choice to live without alcohol or drugs. He had also been on the verge of owning his own trucking company when he died, she said.

"He was just so compassionate and caring, he loved to joke around with everyone."

People in Fort McPherson raised money to make the tournament happen in 2019 and now, again, in 2023, said Francis. There are three teams participating this year, with some players even coming all the way from Whitehorse to participate.

That means everyone will go home with something — there are cash prizes for first, second and third place.

"It's really great to come together to remember him and just honour his memory," said Francis.