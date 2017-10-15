The Hockey Sweater: A Musical offers fresh take on classic tale

In the winter of 1946, a young boy in Sainte-Justine, Que. was nauseated.

The reason? Roch Carrier's mail-order Montreal Canadiens sweater, complete with Maurice "The Rocket" Richard's iconic No. 9, had been replaced by what he considered to be the worst possible thing in the world: a blue and white Toronto Maple Leafs sweater.

Canadians know the story well — The Hockey Sweater, by Carrier, has been a staple of the Great White North culture since it was first published as an oral essay on CBC Radio in 1979.

Since then, it has been churned out in many different ways — an illustrated version with artwork by Sheldon Cohen stole the hearts of Canadians, and the National Film Board of Canada commissioned an animated version in English and French.

Now the classic story is being given new life in the form of a musical — and little Roch, who is now 80 years old and a recipient of the Order of Canada, has been alongside the production every step of the way.

"We have an open door policy for (Carrier)," said Lisa Rubin, the driving force behind the original musical, and artistic director at Montreal's Segal Centre.

"He knows he's welcome anytime in the rehearsal room."

The play is set to premiere at the Segal on Oct. 26 and, according to Rubin, its creation was inspired by Montreal's 375th celebrations.

"What perfect timing to do it in honour of Montreal's anniversary, because it does feel like our story," Rubin said. "Especially in Montreal, this is a beloved classic."

Using The Hockey Sweater as 'a diving board'

Although the original story is quite short, the musical expands the world that Carrier created, Rubin said. It explores what happened after Roch got the Leafs sweater, and some of the key people in his life that help him grow and learn life lessons.