Hockey-playing cousins win university athletic honours

A forward from Flesherton and a puck-chaser from Portlaw: these first cousins who are gifted hockey players both received special recognition recently.

Kyle Betts, a 6’1” forward for the Cornell Big Red has been named to the All-Ivy Second team, and was the Player of the Month for February in the ECAC league.

Tori Verbeek, who plays for the Guelph Gryphons, was named Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 6 by Ontario University Athletics.

Kyle is the son of Scott and Tanya Betts of the Flesherton area. He’s in his senior year at Cornell University in Ithaca.

Tori (who also plays forward) is the daughter of Darryl and Mary Jean Verbeek. She’s in her second year at Guelph in Human Kinetics. With last year’s season cancelled as a response to COVID, this is her first season of hockey there.

Scott and Mary Jean are brother and sister, children of Murray and Phyllis Betts.

When Kyle was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Month in February, he had a “career month,” with nine points on five goals and four assists. He had a plus-10 rating over the nine games.

Last year, readers of The Herald will remember, Kyle won the 2020-2021 ECAC Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year. He’s been nominated for the same honor in 2022 and has a career-high in points for the season.

Kyle played with the Grey-Bruce Highlanders Midgets before being drafted in 2014 OHL priority selection. He spent a season with the Waterloo Siskins and two seasons in BC with the Powell River Kings before heading off to school in the States.

His cousin Tori Verbeek was named Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 6 by Ontario University Athletics.

She plays left wing. Tori played with the Cambridge Rivulettes and the Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. Rangers in the PWHL (W) in the past.

While she boarded in Cambridge during the hockey season, she also studied at GHSS, and played rugby there. Her rugby skills put her on the provincial women’s team, who won nationals.

The week she was chosen Athlete of the Week, Tori scored three goals and had one assist in two key wins for the Gryphons. Her team finished the regular season with a 10-2-1 record.

Both Kyle’s and Tori’s teams were headed into playoff action, so there may be more notable accomplishments ahead.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald