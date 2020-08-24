Hockey players wait in quarantine for Charlottetown Islanders tryouts

Eight players hoping to make the Charlottetown Islanders hockey team are into their second week of self-isolation at a Charlottetown hotel.

The players are from outside the Atlantic bubble, and have to spend 14 days in quarantine under P.E.I.'s pandemic restrictions. Those two weeks will end in time for the start of the training camp for the QMJHL team this Sunday.

Head coach Jim Hulton has been part of the group of team officials making sure the players are following the self-isolation rules. They are allowed outside for about an hour a day for exercise.

Hulton said he is looking forward to getting back to hockey.

"We're going to try to make things as normal as possible when we're on the ice," he said.

"Where you'll see the big changes is off the ice. Monitoring in terms of health and safety has changed, as all aspects of businesses have. So I think that will be the biggest adjustment for the players. But I think the refuge is when you get back on the ice."

Public health officials and the league have limited the number of players that can try for a spot on the team to 34. International players have not been cleared to come to Canada yet.

Exhibition games will be played without fans in the stands, but team and league officials have submitted a plan to the Chief Public Health Office that could see a limited number of fans at regular season games.

That play does not begin until October.

