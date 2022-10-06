Hockey Nova Scotia will withhold registration fees from Hockey Canada

HALIFAX — Hockey Nova Scotia has "lost confidence" in Hockey Canada's leadership and is suspending the transfer of funds to the national organization.

The provincial federation's board of directors voted at an emergency meeting Thursday to keep a portion of registration fees normally transferred to Hockey Canada, which amounts to $3 per member, for the 2022-23 hockey season.

In a statement, the board said it cannot support Hockey Canada until Hockey Nova Scotia's values are reflected by the national body's senior leadership.

Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid criticism over the handling of alleged sexual assaults and the way money was paid out in lawsuits.

Hockey Quebec passed a similar resolution on Wednesday morning, and the Ontario Hockey Federation followed with a request asking Hockey Canada not to collect the $3 participant assessment fee from its more than 200,000 members.

Also Thursday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said he needs to see meaningful changes at Hockey Canada before the 2023 world junior hockey championship can proceed in his province. Halifax and Moncton, N.B., are set to co-host the tournament in December and January.

