Hockey Hall of Fame 2020: Jarome Iginla, Alexander Mogilny highlight next potential inductees The 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame class is being inducted on Monday, with Hayley Wickenheiser, Guy Carbonneau, Vaclav Nedomansky and Sergei Zubov becoming the newest members of the hallowed hall. Outside of the trailblazer Wickenheiser, it was an unexpected group that earned the highest honor in the sport. Now, it's time to discuss who is next. Each class can include players (up to four men and two women), two builders or one builder and one referee/linesman. It's always up for conjecture who should get the call in June but it's always fun to take a stab at. Sporting News takes a look at who could — and who should — get the call for 2020.

1 Jarome Iginla, player First-year eligible. First-year selection. Iginla did it all over the course of his 1,554 games — except for winning a Stanley Cup; although he came close in 2003. A two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner and the 2002 Art Ross Trophy winner, the former Calgary Flames captain potted 625 goals and 1300 points over the course of his career. The 2004 King Clancy, 2009 Mark Messier Leadership Award and 2002 Lester B. Pearson (now Ted Lindsay Award) winner has also captured gold for Canada. Iginla won in 2002 in Salt Lake City and assisted on the Sidney Crosby "golden goal" that gave Canada the gold over the U.S. in Vancouver. A decorated player, he won two Memorial Cups and gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship, World Cup and IIHF World Championships.

2 Alexander Mogilny, player Mogilny dominated the 1990s with explosive skating and skill as a pure sniper. With 1,032 points (473 goals and 559 assists) in 990 games, Mogilny was a feared shooter who was notoriously good on breakaways. He would have won the Rocket Richard Trophy in 1992-93, if it existed, as he led the NHL with 76 goals. Towards the end of his career, he won the Lady Byng Trophy (2003). A Triple Gold Club member as he won a Stanley Cup (2000 New Jersey Devils), Olympic gold (1988) and world championship gold (1989) he is also an instrumental figure in the hockey landscape. He broke the Iron Curtain as the first Soviet defection to the NHL when he joined the Buffalo Sabres in 1989.

3 Daniel Alfredsson, player Could the fourth time be the charm for Alfredsson? It should be for the long-time Ottawa Senator who played 17 seasons in the Canadian capital before heading south for a year in Detroit. Over the course of 1,256 games, he posted 1,157 points and is the Senators franchise leader in goals (426), assists (682) and points (1,108). While he did not capture a Stanley Cup during his tenure, Ottawa's captain from 1999-2013 does have some individual hardware; winning the 1996 Calder Trophy, 2012 King Clancy and 2013 Mark Messier Leadership Award. The Swedish national also won Olympic gold (2006) and silver (2014) along with four worlds medals (two silver, two bronze).

4 Butch Goring, player Goring has long been credited as the key piece to the New York Islanders' four consecutive Stanley Cups. After nine seasons in Los Angeles, he was traded to Long Island in 1980 and went on to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the 1981 postseason. Known for his two-way play and defensive skill, he retired as the NHL's all-time leader in shorthanded goals (39); he now ranks sixth. Over the course of 1,107 games, he collected 375 goals and 513 assists and between 1975 and 1980, he was 12th in scoring. Goring also captured the 1978 Lady Byng and Masteron Trophy winner.

5 Jennifer Botterill, player A member of Hockey Canada's vaunted offense, Botterill dominated the world stage winning a silver medal and three consecutive golds at the Olympics while also amassing five golds and three silvers at the IIHF Women's World Championships. One of only two players to be named MVP of two different worlds (2001, 2004), she led the 2001 tournament in goals (eight) and 2004 in assists (eight) and points (11). With 59 points in 40 world championship games, she has a higher points-per-game average (1.48) than Wickenheiser and Jayna Hefford — who are already in the HHOF. She also captured Patty Kazmaier Award as the top collegiate hockey player twice — the only one to accomplish that feat — and retired as the CWHL's second-highest scorer with 154 points in three seasons.

6 Kim St-Pierre, player A three-time Olympic gold medalist, St-Pierre backstopped Canada to the country's first championship in 2002 with a 3-2 win over the United States in the gold medal game — on American soil. Hockey Canada's all-time leader in games (83), wins (64) and shutouts (29), she also captured five World Championship gold medals and four silver and was named the tournament's top goalie in 2001 and 2004. St-Pierre also broke the gender barrier as the first woman in Canadian Interuniversity Sport history to win in a men's regular-season game; she was between the pipes for McGill University's win over Ryerson 5-2 on Nov. 15, 2003, stopping 27 of 29 shots. With the CWHL's Montreal Stars, she won two Clarkson Cups in 2009 and 2011 and was the league's top netminder in 2008. With Olympic gold, IIHF World Championship gold and the Clarkson Cup under her belt, she is a member of the Triple Gold Club.

7 Kerry Fraser, referees/linesmen It has been almost 10 years since Fraser retired, and the legendary referee is still waiting for the call. He is the NHL's record-holder for most games refereed, with 2,165 games (1,902 regular-season and 261 Stanley Cup playoff games) over a 30-year career. Well-known for his hair, Fraser was the referee in 12 Stanley Cup Finals (the majority of which he was the lone ref) and was the youngest to ever earn the role in 1985. He also served as a referee at the 1996 World Cup, the 1998 Winter Olympics, two All-Star Games and the 2010 Winter Classic.