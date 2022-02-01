How hockey great Marie-Philip Poulin keeps coming up clutch when it matters most

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marie-Philip Poulin
    Canadian ice hockey player
Canada&#39;s Marie-Philip Poulin, left, is congratulated by teammates Jocelyne Larocque (3) and Blayre Turnbull after scoring in OT against the U.S. in an exhibition game in December. Poulin is no stranger to scoring game-winners. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press - image credit)

At Marie-Philip Poulin's first national team centralization camp in 2009, ahead of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, her place on the final roster wasn't assured.

Peter Jensen, the team's sports psychologist, pulled her aside and told her as much. Poulin was shocked. But Jensen, who formed a bond with Poulin thanks to his French-language ability, had a plan: ignore the coaches and their rigid structures.

"You're a goal scorer," Jensen told Poulin. "You're a creative person. They've got to see that. You may make the odd mistake, but so what? You can score goals."

And score goals Poulin did. She was responsible for the only two markers in Canada's 2-0 gold-medal victory in Vancouver. She scored the golden goal in overtime at the Sochi 2014 tournament. More recently, she added another OT winner at the 2021 world championships, plus two more in the pre-Olympic exhibition series against the U.S.

WATCH | Poulin clinches 2021 world championship gold in OT:

In all, Poulin has scored 35 goals over 59 Olympics and world championship games for Team Canada since her 2009 debut. That includes five of Canada's seven goals across the past three Olympic championship games, and four of five in the two victories.

"It's a bit of an out of body experience," Poulin said of her OT winners. "You just want to find the closest teammate and celebrate with them, realizing you've achieved our ultimate goal. It's very surreal."

Through a mix of composure, creativity, delusion and opportunity, Poulin has come up clutch over and over again.

Composure

Now 30, Poulin is set to play in her fourth Olympics in Beijing, in search of her third gold medal. She's captained Team Canada since 2015, leading with a quiet, confident demeanour.

Jensen worked with the Canadian women's hockey team across the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympics. He later moved on to Canada Basketball, where he now works with the men's program.

He said Poulin's confidence is comparable to Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Steve Yzerman.

"It's more of a Canadian style of confidence to be truthful, eh? They're not loud. They're not boisterous. They know who they are and they know what they can do, and they've proven it."

Jensen insists that Poulin is the best hockey player in the world, full stop, "unless you can show me a male who has scored four of the team's five goals in two gold medal-winning hockey games."

Creativity

Even as the pressure rises, Poulin said her game plan never changes. She advises her younger teammates to do the same.

"I decide to see pressure as a privilege and not something that is paralyzing. I want to contribute. I want to win and be out there in big moments," said Poulin, who spoke to CBC Sports as a partner of Cadillac Fairview.

Of course, not everyone can simply forget the size of the moment. Some sticks get squeezed a little tighter, but not Poulin's.

WATCH | Poulin leads on and off the ice:

Jensen said the Beauceville, Que., native just plays hockey.

"I mean that in the playful sense of the word. She loves it. She loves the game. And it comes through. And so when other people are tightening up, it just creates more space for her."

Added Poulin: "You take a deep breath and stick to your game plan. It's key because if you get away from your game and start doubting yourself, that's when you make mistakes that can cost you."

Delusion

There's also the element of belief. Take the 2014 gold-medal game, for example. Canada fell behind 2-0 against the U.S. early in the third period, and the score stayed that way for most of the frame.

As time ticked down, so did Canada's shot at gold. Near the end of the game, the Americans hit the post on a shot attempt at the Canadians' empty net.

The clutch mindset, according to Jensen, is keeping your focus on victory, however dim the chances may be.

"Is it delusional? Well, it works one times out of 10 or 20. So I guess it is delusional, but it's still good enough. It's what you need at the moment. It's the only thing you have going for you," he said.

Opportunity

Then there's the frequency of Poulin's heroics.

CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo discovered that her hat trick of championship winners is more than any other athlete, at least in major North American sports, can claim.

WATCH | Poulin's trio of winners is the stuff of legends:

In Sochi, Canada's Brianne Jenner scored with just over three minutes remaining before Poulin tied the game with 55 seconds left on the clock.

With the game well into overtime, the Canadians were granted a powerplay. Defenceman Laura Fortino faked a shot from the blue line before sliding the puck to an open Poulin on the flank. Poulin buried it.

"People know Poulin now. If you've got a choice — I'm going to shoot or Poulin's going to shoot the puck, and she's open — I'm going to get the puck to Poulin," Jensen said.

For Jensen, the Olympics — a single-elimination, once-every-four-years tournament — are the most pressurized environment in which he's ever been.

WATCH | Breaking down Canada's Beijing roster:

And the Beijing Games may kick that up a notch as Canada looks to take back gold from the U.S.

"It would mean the world. Canada holds hockey players to a high standard," Poulin said.

Still, the weight of a country should be no stress for Poulin.

"When it's really hard, she can do it and you can count on it. And that's pretty remarkable when you think about it. When you think of what she's done in tough moments, wow," Jensen said.

"She's clutch."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.