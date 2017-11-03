Hockey families rally to help 'Marissa the Fierce' battle brain cancer

New Brunswick families with children in minor hockey are coming together in Quispamsis on Saturday night to support "Marissa the Fierce."

That's the nickname for 14-year-old Marissa Gootjes, who will be spending this winter getting brain cancer treatments in Halifax, instead of playing defence with the Kennebecasis Valley Minor Hockey Association Bantam Senators.

A six-team benefit game will raise money to help Marissa and her parents, Jan and Jim, as well as Marissa's two sisters, nine-year-old Charlotte and 12-year-old Madelyn.

"I think it's their way of just showing support to us, as sort of the crazy hockey family community," said Jan.

"I think the biggest goal is to put a smile on Marissa's face and let her have a fun night with her friends."

Totally unexpected

Marissa was visiting with friends on Thanksgiving Sunday when she suffered her first seizure.

"Suddenly, a text comes across and it says, 'Mom, come get me now, please,'" said Jan.

Jim arrived within minutes to find his daughter lying on the floor, unconscious. She had been vomiting and appeared to have difficulty breathing.

Marissa can't remember anything about being rushed to the Saint John Regional Hospital. She can only recall waking up on the Medevac flight to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

"I was in the back of a plane with dad and I was on like a stretcher thingy, with a hospital gown on and some random tubes and whatnot," she said.

Within eight days of her seizure, Marissa would be wheeled into surgery to have a tumour removed near her left temple.

Her mother said it had grown to "timbit-sized" and was putting dangerous pressure on the rest of her brain.

After 11 hours in the operating room, Jan said follow-up tests confirmed glioblastoma; the tumour was malignant.