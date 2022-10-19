'We Are Hockey' exhibit goes beyond game, offering important conversations about culture, society

·4 min read
Children at the We Are Hockey exhibit learn the stories of racialized people in the game. (Submitted by Herman Custodio - image credit)
Children at the We Are Hockey exhibit learn the stories of racialized people in the game. (Submitted by Herman Custodio - image credit)

This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ.

"You need to come to the 'We Are Hockey' exhibit," my friend said to me.

When it comes to hockey-related issues, I always listen to Dr.Courtney Szto. She is one of Canada's greatest hockey scholars — the managing editor of Hockey in Society — and an assistant professor of kinesiology at Queen's University.

She did her PhD on hockey culture and South Asian Canadians. Her research strengthened her connection to the South Asian Studies Institute (SASI) at the University of Fraser Valley in B.C. Prior to her project, the stories of people of colour and the contributions of cultural communities in hockey were seldom being told. Sure, there is Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi Edition, but what about the origin story of those broadcasters?

A collaboration with some dedicated academics, including Dr. Satwinder Kaur Bains of SASI and her team, resulted in the creation of an incredible exhibit called "We Are Hockey" that first launched in 2019 at the Sikh Heritage Temple in Abbotsford, B.C. When COVID-19 hit, the opportunity to share this important exhibit with the community was put on hold — until now.

The exhibit is currently on display at the Peel Art Gallery Museum and Archives (PAMA) in Brampton, Ont., just northwest of Toronto, and that's where I went this past Saturday. The exhibit is housed in one of the four historic buildings that make up PAMA. It is a special part of Brampton that exhibits history and has important conversations about culture and society.

What makes this collaboration particularly special is the way that hockey is offered to the community through the lens of people of colour. There is a wonderful history and a movement within the game of women, racialized players, broadcasters, academics and sports journalists who love the sport and have stories to tell and stories to protect.

Submitted by Herman Custodio
Submitted by Herman Custodio

Disseminating information through education and inclusion are key elements of why this interactive exhibit is so impactful. At the opening, children came and coloured small paper hockey jerseys, made clay figures of hockey players and saw displays of hockey media, players and coaches who are racialized. There are beautiful photos, various jerseys on display, a video reel, gloves, a hockey stick and so much more. It is offered in a brightly-lit space with a knowledgeable staff who are happy to answer questions.

Claire Bennett is the curator at PAMA and she collaborated with SASI and Dr. Szto to develop the show and ensure it was perfect. PAMA is the first venue where "We Are Hockey" is being displayed outside of B.C. Bennett said the hope is that the exhibit garners more interest from different museums across Canada and can travel to other spaces.

At the opening there was a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Szto with Amrit Gill, one of the hosts of Hockey Night Punjabi and a producer with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, and Saroya Tinker, a pro hockey player with Toronto 6ix of the Premier Hockey Federation and the executive director of Black Girl Hockey Canada.

As we watched three racialized women on a panel discussing hockey culture, their journeys and why this exhibit and collaboration with PAMA was so necessary, I could not help but feel uplifted. It was a far cry form what I had been feeling about hockey as of late. Educating the wider community about lived experiences in hockey is always a great way to solidify connections.

I was very excited to have the opportunity to listen to their powerful voices and I ended up live-tweeting the event.

One of the most compelling things about this panel of racialized women was not only the diversity of their cultures and races and how they connected to hockey, but the spaces they occupy in Canada's most beloved sport: academic, broadcaster, and professional player.

I asked the panel what was the greatest compliment they had received. Tinker said she is told by the many mentees she has that she is so confident. She said that they see a "glowing Black woman" and she wishes she could have glowed earlier in her life. Her dedication to youth is incredible.

Gill said she feels deeply the thanks she gets from the elders in her community, while Dr. Szto said that from the perspective of an educator, she feels grateful to be able to work with players and offer them the language to use to combat systems of oppression in hockey.

As the packed room listened to these intrepid faces of hockey, it was hard not to feel invigorated. While the recent revelations about the culture of hockey have left us feeling discouraged, this was a very deserved breath of fresh air.

Presently, hockey in Canada is fraught with disappointments and distrust. If community partners and museums are able to share this show, it gives the public an opportunity to relate to hockey in a manner that is powerful and lasting. The exhibit is on display until April 30, 2023.

This is an exhibit for sports lovers, community folks and everyone in between. Many characters in this hockey story are working and succeeding in real time. We get to see their stories captured as they continue to make a difference in the hockey landscape.

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.