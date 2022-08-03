Hockey Canada: A sex assault scandal disgraces country’s pastime

Nadine Yousif - BBC News, Toronto
·7 min read
People playing hockey outside
Many feel that hockey is part of their national identity

Canada, the birthplace of ice hockey, is confronting a sexual misconduct crisis within its largest and most prominent sport. The fallout has many asking: is ice hockey facing a widespread reckoning?

Hockey Canada, which manages programmes and teams in the country from entry-level all the way to world championships and the Olympic Games, has been rocked by public allegations of sexual assault against its players since earlier this year.

The sports body - largely seen as Canada's voice for ice hockey on the international stage - is now facing consequences not seen in its storied 108-year-old history.

In recent weeks, major sponsors have fled, parliament has launched a probe into the organisation and frozen federal funding and its senior leadership is under mounting pressure to resign.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the organisation needs a "real reckoning".

Hockey Canada has since vowed to "shatter the code of silence" and to "eliminate toxic behaviour in and around Canada's game".

The outcry and scrutiny stem from allegations of sexual assault against members of Canada's national junior hockey team, some dating back decades, that have surfaced in the last few months.

Experts say the issue has since ignited a national conversation about a culture of silence in the sport, and questions as to whether ice hockey's place as the centrepiece of Canadian culture has shielded it from criticism and accountability.

It all began last April, when a 24-year-old woman filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada alleging that she was assaulted by eight players, including members of the World Junior team, in the town of London, Ontario.

The alleged assault took place in a hotel room in the summer of 2018, following a Hockey Canada Foundation fundraising event while she was intoxicated, and she later felt pressured not to report the incident to police, according to the lawsuit.

In May this year, sports network TSN revealed Hockey Canada had quietly reached a settlement with the woman.

Neither the woman nor the accused players have been named publicly, though a number of players from that year's team, now in the National Hockey League (NHL), have issued statements denying any involvement.

In June, troubled by how Hockey Canada handled the incident and amid concern federal funds it received may have been used to settle the lawsuit, a parliamentary committee launched a series of high-profile hearings into the organisation and its leadership.

That parliamentary probe has since raised more questions about how Hockey Canada, which recently reported an annual revenue of C$61m (£38.9m), dealt with the 2018 case and other past sexual misconduct allegations.

Amid the scrutiny, it was revealed that the organisation had used its National Equity Fund - made up of membership fees paid by young players across the country - to settle past sexual assault claims.

It was a revelation met with anger from Canada's hockey parents - and a practice Hockey Canada has since announced it has cancelled.

It has said it dealt with one to two sexual assault allegations per year over the last six years, and has paid out C$8.9m in 21 settlements since 1989.

In a July hearing, Hockey Canada's lawyers also testified that the organisation's vice-president of risk management contacted them first about the 2018 allegations before taking it to the local police.

The team's players were also not required to participate in the third-party investigation commissioned by Hockey Canada to look into the assault. That was closed in September 2020 "without prejudice to reopening it later", the lawyers said, because the alleged victim declined to participate at the time.

The woman has since come forward and said she did cooperate with the police investigation, disputing a prior statement by Hockey Canada that said otherwise.

"I think it's fair to say Canadians have lost confidence in Hockey Canada," said Peter Julian, a member of Parliament with the New Democratic Party, who sits on the committee looking into the organisation.

It is no secret that Canada has prided itself on the toughness of its hockey players.

Child doing hockey drills
Child doing hockey drills

Children of dedicated hockey parents step foot on the ice at a very young age. They spend hours on rinks and on buses to and from games and tournaments.

Those disciplined and talented enough to play at an elite level earn the title of hometown hero - a source of pride for the community that raised them.

Some say devotion to the sport in Canada is akin to that of a religion - one that dates back to the country's founding, when hockey served as a distinct marker for its national identity.

"It's this idea that hockey is played on the frozen ponds in the backyard, that we are a cold place where people can strap on skates and go out and play," said Kristi Allain, an associate professor of sociology at St Thomas University in New Brunswick.

Ms Allain said this "wholesome" vision of hockey is largely based on mythologised ideals of a sport that is rooted in violence and problematic ideals of rugged masculinity.

This romanticisation is why, Ms Allain said, it has been hard to achieve a meaningful reckoning within leagues and governing bodies, despite years of mounting scrutiny.

This is not the first high-profile case of sexual misconduct in Canadian hockey. In 1996, NHL player Sheldon Kennedy accused his junior league coach of sexually abusing him over the course of a decade.

That coach, Graham James, was sentenced to five years in prison for the abuse, but some have criticised sport officials for not doing enough to enact systemic change in the aftermath of that national scandal.

Another high-profile case involved Chicago Blackhawks left winger Kyle Beach, who went public last year with allegations he was sexually assaulted by the team's former video coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

An investigation later revealed the team was aware of Mr Beach's claims at the time but decided not to address them until after the Blackhawks' victorious championship run.

Kyle Beach
Kyle Beach alleged that he was sexually assaulted by the Chicago Blackhawks former video coach

Other players have spoken out in recent years against a culture of racism in hockey, specifically towards black and indigenous players.

The tide now appears to be shifting, Ms Allain said. "This isn't the first time these stories have come up, but this is the first time we've seen sponsors walk away," she said.

It appears to be tied to a "unique cultural moment", where the general public is becoming more aware of the serious nature of sexual misconduct, said Katie Strang, a senior writer for The Athletic who has long covered hockey and allegations of abuse within it.

Other national sports bodies have faced their own reckonings worldwide, including USA Gymnastics - whose team doctor was convicted in 2017 of sexually abusing minors after members of the US national team came forward.

Football in the UK also had a sexual misconduct scandal in 2016 after allegations of abuse surfaced, which led to a landmark report that found the English Football Association culpable of "institutional failure" due to a lack of protection policies, especially for minors.

With the spotlight now on Hockey Canada, Ms Strang anticipated "an avalanche of survivors" will likely come forward with their own stories.

"The reason you are seeing this level of scrutiny, even up to the highest federal level, is the fact that Hockey Canada, which is a behemoth in Canadian sporting culture, settled this case," said Ms Strang, raising questions about the organisation's commitment to transparency on this issue.

She also anticipated a heightened pressure on sporting bodies as a whole to ensure players and the community surrounding them are kept safe from abuse.

Old black and white photo of a hockey fight
Though hockey is seen as a wholesome sport, some say it embodies problematic ideals of masculinity

Hockey Canada has promised sweeping changes, including mandating a lifetime ban on players who refuse to cooperate in investigations and implementing a system to report and track complaints of abuse and harassment.

Meanwhile, police in London have reopened their investigation into the alleged assault in 2018, and Hockey Canada's own third-party probe has been reopened.

The NHL has said it is also looking into the incident.

Further allegations have surfaced involving the 2003 World Juniors hockey team - a case the organisation is now investigating and which is being looked into by local police.

And parliamentary committee hearings are expected to continue later this year.

Chris Bittle, a Liberal MP on the committee, said the buck likely doesn't stop with ice hockey. Allegations of abuse have also been levelled against the body governing gymnastics in Canada.

"[The parliamentary probe] may need to be far broader than just Hockey Canada," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass